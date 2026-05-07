Dull face in summer? 5 homemade face packs to try with ingredients from kitchen: From banana-honey to cucumber-aloe vera

The summer season poses several challenges for the skin, whether it is the harsh sun causing severe tanning or excessive sweating stripping away the skin's natural moisture, making your face dull. The humidity also clogs pores, leading to acne breakouts, irritations, and rashes. All in all, your skin endures a lot during the hotter months, making proper care critical.ALSO READ: Does skincare need to age with your skin? Know what your skin really needs in 20s, 30s and 40s

Know how you can detan this summer organically with the help of homemade face packs. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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While you may have a variety of skincare products with fancy concoctions promising quick results, there will always be a soft spot for natural home remedies made with simple kitchen ingredients, as they naturally soothe, hydrate, and refresh the skin while helping restore its natural glow.

Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, shared with HT Lifestyle that the simple homemade face packs prepared with ingredients found in the kitchen can help to make your skin look fresh. They are cost-effective, natural and quick to make.

“Depending on where you are, you'll face more humidity or dryness, which can lead to oily skin, dehydration, sunburn, and dullness. These issues also bring on acne, open pores, and blackheads. I advise against using harsh chemicals in summer skincare," she explained, suggesting how natural ingredients help you avoid harsh chemicals.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some simple face packs which she suggested, detailing each of them on how to make, apply and what the expected result is: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some simple face packs which she suggested, detailing each of them on how to make, apply and what the expected result is: {{/usCountry}}

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These face packs are easy to make as the ingredients are often found in kitchens. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} 1. Banana and honey Perfect for dry skin, this mask focuses on deep moisture.

Recipe: Mash one ripe banana and beat in a teaspoon of vegetable oil. If you are not allergic, add one teaspoon of honey to the mix.

Mash one ripe banana and beat in a teaspoon of vegetable oil. If you are not allergic, add one teaspoon of honey to the mix. Application: Apply the mask evenly and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

Apply the mask evenly and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Result: Used once a week, this pack restores the lipid barrier and keeps skin supple despite the summer heat. 2. Cucumber and aloe vera Recipe: Blend 1/3 cup of cucumber with a handful of shredded mint leaves, 1/2 cup of pure aloe vera gel, and 3–4 drops of lavender essential oil.

Blend 1/3 cup of cucumber with a handful of shredded mint leaves, 1/2 cup of pure aloe vera gel, and 3–4 drops of lavender essential oil. Application: Refrigerate the paste for 20 minutes before applying it to your face and body. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes and rinse with regular water.

Refrigerate the paste for 20 minutes before applying it to your face and body. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes and rinse with regular water. Result: This pack calms inflammation and provides a refreshing, aromatic experience that revitalises tired skin. 3. Watermelon and milk powder Recipe: Mash a ripe banana or a portion of watermelon. Mix in one teaspoon of milk powder and 1/4 teaspoon of honey.

Mash a ripe banana or a portion of watermelon. Mix in one teaspoon of milk powder and 1/4 teaspoon of honey. Application: Apply to a clean face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

Apply to a clean face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Result: The lactic acid in the milk powder, combined with the vitamins in the fruit, helps achieve an instant glow. 4. Oatmeal and tomato Recipe: Combine ground oatmeal with fresh tomato juice to create a thick paste.

Combine ground oatmeal with fresh tomato juice to create a thick paste. Application: Apply the pack and allow it to dry slightly before gently scrubbing it off.

Apply the pack and allow it to dry slightly before gently scrubbing it off. Result: It acts as a natural alternative to abrasive commercial scrubs. The tomato acts as a natural astringent to shrink pores, while oatmeal gently exfoliates and cleanses. 5. Sour yoghurt and oatmeal Sun exposure leads to stubborn tanning and dullness. This traditional remedy is a powerhouse for skin brightening.

Recipe: Mix one tablespoon of powdered oatmeal with enough sour yoghurt to make a smooth paste. Add a splash of cucumber or grape juice for an extra antioxidant boost.

Mix one tablespoon of powdered oatmeal with enough sour yoghurt to make a smooth paste. Add a splash of cucumber or grape juice for an extra antioxidant boost. Application: Massage this pack onto the tanned areas and leave it for half an hour. Wash it off and always follow up with a light moisturiser.

Massage this pack onto the tanned areas and leave it for half an hour. Wash it off and always follow up with a light moisturiser. Result: The enzymes in sour yoghurt help break down tan lines, leaving the skin visibly brighter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Banana and honey Perfect for dry skin, this mask focuses on deep moisture.

Recipe: Mash one ripe banana and beat in a teaspoon of vegetable oil. If you are not allergic, add one teaspoon of honey to the mix.

Mash one ripe banana and beat in a teaspoon of vegetable oil. If you are not allergic, add one teaspoon of honey to the mix. Application: Apply the mask evenly and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

Apply the mask evenly and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Result: Used once a week, this pack restores the lipid barrier and keeps skin supple despite the summer heat. 2. Cucumber and aloe vera Recipe: Blend 1/3 cup of cucumber with a handful of shredded mint leaves, 1/2 cup of pure aloe vera gel, and 3–4 drops of lavender essential oil.

Blend 1/3 cup of cucumber with a handful of shredded mint leaves, 1/2 cup of pure aloe vera gel, and 3–4 drops of lavender essential oil. Application: Refrigerate the paste for 20 minutes before applying it to your face and body. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes and rinse with regular water.

Refrigerate the paste for 20 minutes before applying it to your face and body. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes and rinse with regular water. Result: This pack calms inflammation and provides a refreshing, aromatic experience that revitalises tired skin. 3. Watermelon and milk powder Recipe: Mash a ripe banana or a portion of watermelon. Mix in one teaspoon of milk powder and 1/4 teaspoon of honey.

Mash a ripe banana or a portion of watermelon. Mix in one teaspoon of milk powder and 1/4 teaspoon of honey. Application: Apply to a clean face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

Apply to a clean face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Result: The lactic acid in the milk powder, combined with the vitamins in the fruit, helps achieve an instant glow. 4. Oatmeal and tomato Recipe: Combine ground oatmeal with fresh tomato juice to create a thick paste.

Combine ground oatmeal with fresh tomato juice to create a thick paste. Application: Apply the pack and allow it to dry slightly before gently scrubbing it off.

Apply the pack and allow it to dry slightly before gently scrubbing it off. Result: It acts as a natural alternative to abrasive commercial scrubs. The tomato acts as a natural astringent to shrink pores, while oatmeal gently exfoliates and cleanses. 5. Sour yoghurt and oatmeal Sun exposure leads to stubborn tanning and dullness. This traditional remedy is a powerhouse for skin brightening.

Recipe: Mix one tablespoon of powdered oatmeal with enough sour yoghurt to make a smooth paste. Add a splash of cucumber or grape juice for an extra antioxidant boost.

Mix one tablespoon of powdered oatmeal with enough sour yoghurt to make a smooth paste. Add a splash of cucumber or grape juice for an extra antioxidant boost. Application: Massage this pack onto the tanned areas and leave it for half an hour. Wash it off and always follow up with a light moisturiser.

Massage this pack onto the tanned areas and leave it for half an hour. Wash it off and always follow up with a light moisturiser. Result: The enzymes in sour yoghurt help break down tan lines, leaving the skin visibly brighter. {{/usCountry}}

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Since skin support needs to be from the inside out, Kochhar also recommended a juice for glowing skin: “Drinking white radish and carrot juice regularly can smooth your skin, while a diet with cucumber, onion, and fenugreek can make it brighter.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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