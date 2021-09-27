Eat custard apple or sitaphal to reduce risk of diabetes and blood pressure

It's the season of custard apple and there is more than one reason to include this creamy, sweet and flavourful fruit in your diet. High on magnesium, fibre, Vitamin C, flavonoids, custard apple or sitaphal not only helps reduce risk of diabetes but also controls your blood pressure. It is also known to reduce risk of heart attack and stroke. Vitamin C and riboflavin in the fruit also takes care of your eyes while flavonoids in them may help treat certain types of cancer and tumours.

With so many benefits and delicious taste, custard apple no doubt can be your go-to snack for those sweet cravings between your meals.

Dietician Munmum Ganeriwal and the author of soon-to-be-launched book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet took to Instagram to talk about the many benefit of custard apple.

"September is lovely, even more so because it is the start of custard apple season! The beginning of autumn season starts with the arrival of everybody’s favourite Sitaphal! From being a fruit which is tricky to eat to making its way into smoothies, ice creams and shakes it sure has come a long way! It is known by many names in India with the most popular being Sharifa and Sitafal," she wrote.

She also opened up on how the fruit might have got its name.

"A legend even states that Lord Ram named the fruit ‘Sitaphal’ owing to Sitaji’s fondness towards it. While the rich history of this fruit dates back to the times of Ramayana, its unending benefits are proof of why it is loved and relished even today," adds Ganeriwal.

Elaborating on its numerous benefits, the dietician wrote how the calcium and magnesium in Sitaphal is good for our bone health. She also adds that it is a good source of vitamin B6 and consuming it can help in curing bloating and PMS.

"If suffering from Diabetes or Blood Pressure related issues, this should be the go-to fruit. While the high dietary fibre reduces the risk of diabetes, the potassium and magnesium in it will keep blood pressure in control," adds the dietician.

Custard apple or sitaphal can also help in relieving symptoms of arthritis as being high on magnesium it helps balance the water content in the body and eliminate acids from the joints. It is a mood booster too as the B complex vitamins are known for calming the brain and managing mood swings, irritability, tension and stress, according to studies.

"Sitaphal is available for a very short duration of 2-3 months so make sure to enjoy it till the season lasts!" concludes Ganeriwal.

