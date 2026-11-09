Eating more protein: 6 common diet mistakes to avoid and what to do instead

Protein is touted as one of the non-negotiable macronutrients that health experts worldwide recommend adding to your diet. But getting it right means taking a closer look at how you consume it. It is much more than racking up grams to meet a daily target; your protein sources, protein sizes and balance of other nutrients too factor in.ALSO READ: For a healthier spine, get enough calcium and protein, walk 8,000 steps a day: Surgeon shares 5 habits

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Let's try to understand the nutritional science behind protein intake, the common mistakes to avoid and how to make room for it in everyday meals without skimping on dietary balance.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Akhila LS, nutritionist at Happy Cultures, walked us through common mistakes, portion sizes and everything you need to know to get your protein intake right.

Does protein timing matter?

Choosing plain, unsweetened Greek yoghurt is generally a better option.

There is a focus on quality, but you also need to pay attention to distribution. Does the time you eat protein really matter?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Akhila explained that you should not load up on protein at breakfast or any other single meal. Instead, you should spread your intake evenly throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akhila explained that you should not load up on protein at breakfast or any other single meal. Instead, you should spread your intake evenly throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She described the benefit: “Spreading protein intake out quite evenly over the course of the day may help maintain the muscle protein synthesis that continues all day long. For instance, revising the eating order of a protein-rich dinner followed by a carbohydrate-rich breakfast to include a substantial amount of protein at breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

You can include protein sources such as eggs at breakfast, paneer later in the day, moong chilla and Greek yoghurt. Along with protein intake, the expert highlighted the potential benefits of resistance training. Meeting your overall daily protein requirement is more important than sticking to specific time windows. Spread your intake evenly throughout the day, but avoid getting too caught up in strict timings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What are some common mistakes people make when trying to increase protein intake?

A common misconception is assuming that a higher-protein diet is a healthier diet. The amount and quality of protein consumption need to be assessed. The following are the mistakes people usually make when increasing their protein intake, as shared by the dietician:

1. Eating protein mainly at dinner:

Some people tend to eat a lot of carbohydrates at breakfast and lunch, but fill up on protein at dinner.

Means that the protein intake is not evenly distributed throughout the day.

Better to include protein in all the major meals.

2. Failure to recognise the quality of protein sources:

The digestibility and Essential Amino Acid (EAA) composition of all protein sources are not the same.

A diet that relies heavily on refined cereals like white rice, with a lack of pulses, dairy, eggs, or other protein-rich foods, can lead to an unbalanced diet in terms of protein.

3. Not paying attention to serving sizes:

Healthy and protein-heavy foods don't always have a high protein per serving rating.

People should be taught how to read the nutritional labels and know what protein is in the food that they eat, not on the marketing labels.

4. Failing to consider the overall diet balance

Eating more protein doesn't mean eating less fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

Even high-protein diets that lack vegetables, fruits, whole grains and proper hydration are not nutritionally balanced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Protein should be consumed mindfully, as your requirements depend on your body weight, age, activity level, health status, and physiological status. Rather than overloading on it, focus on meeting your individual needs and incorporating strength training into your routine.

How can you add more protein to Indian meals?

Besan Chilla is a good breakfast option.

Improving your protein intake does not always mean expensive foods or giving up familiar Indian foods. Akhila recommended including a variety of protein sources while maintaining sufficient fibre and a balance of nutrients. Here are her practical suggestions:

Include everyday protein sources: Vegetarians can choose dals, rajma, chole, sprouts, paneer, curd, tofu and soy. Non-vegetarians can also include eggs, fish, and lean chicken, which provide all nine essential amino acids.

Vegetarians can choose dals, rajma, chole, sprouts, paneer, curd, tofu and soy. Non-vegetarians can also include eggs, fish, and lean chicken, which provide all nine essential amino acids. Pair protein with fibre: Combine protein sources with whole grains, vegetables and fruits to support diet and digestion.

Combine protein sources with whole grains, vegetables and fruits to support diet and digestion. Start with a protein breakfast: Try moong dal chilla, besan chilla with curd, paneer bhurji, eggs or Greek yoghurt instead of relying solely on cereals.

Try moong dal chilla, besan chilla with curd, paneer bhurji, eggs or Greek yoghurt instead of relying solely on cereals. Use supplements when needed: Protein powders can help fill gaps in daily intake. Options include whey, soy, other plant-based proteins and yeast-derived protein produced through fermentation.

Protein powders can help fill gaps in daily intake. Options include whey, soy, other plant-based proteins and yeast-derived protein produced through fermentation. Check what a supplement offers: Assess its protein content, amino acid profile and digestibility. Supplements should complement a balanced diet.

What are some good protein combinations?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here are some good protein combinations with fibre and carb sources:

Food combination Nutritional benefit Dal + rice + vegetables Complementary proteins, fibre and micronutrients Rajma/chole + whole-wheat roti + salad Plant protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates Moong dal chilla + curd Plant and dairy protein with additional fibre Paneer/tofu + vegetables + roti Protein, fibre, and essential micronutrients Eggs + whole-grain toast + fruit High-quality protein, fibre and energy Fish/chicken + brown rice + vegetables High-quality protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates Sprouts + curd + seeds Plant and dairy protein with fibre View All

What are some errors people should try to avoid?

Focusing solely on maximising protein intake is not enough. You also need to recognise common dietary mistakes. Akhila highlighted the following:

Relying heavily on cereals: Eating mainly rice, roti and other cereals without including enough protein sources such as pulses, dairy, eggs or soy.

Eating mainly rice, roti and other cereals without including enough protein sources such as pulses, dairy, eggs or soy. Loading up at one meal: Avoid consuming most protein in one single meal. Spread it across the day.

Avoid consuming most protein in one single meal. Spread it across the day. Neglecting fibre: Increasing protein intake while overlooking vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

Increasing protein intake while overlooking vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Replacing balanced meals with protein drinks: Relying on shakes instead of a varied, nutritious diet.

Relying on shakes instead of a varied, nutritious diet. Assuming more is always better: High protein intake does not mean better health.

High protein intake does not mean better health. Ignoring food preparation: Neglecting soaking, sprouting, fermenting and proper cooking, which can improve legume digestibility and reduce certain antinutritional compounds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.