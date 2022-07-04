Effective tips to avoid dengue during monsoon

With the arrival of rainy season, the cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya are bound to see a surge. Dengue, the viral infection, spreads through bite of an infected female mosquito - Aedes aegypti mosquito - and can prove to be deadly in severe cases. There is no specific treatment of dengue or severe dengue and it is important to get proper medical care when diagnosed with the disease. (Also read: How viruses can change your scent to make you more attractive to mosquitoes: Research)

It is best to avoid the disease by keeping a check on mosquito breeding and wearing clothes that fully cover your body so that mosquito bites can be prevented.

Dr. Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infection disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur shares tips to avoid dengue infections this monsoon.

- Wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid mosquito bites and prevent dengue. Doing so can minimise the exposed area of your skin to prevent mosquito bites and keep you safe.

- Use mosquito repellents before stepping out of the house.

- Close doors and windows before sunset as mosquitoes are active during the evening.

- Keep the surroundings clean. There should be no stagnated water near the house as it is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. There should be no water left in the tyre, pots, vase, or drums. Keep the buckets for storing water covered with a lid. Discard indoor plants that you keep in water.

- Mosquitoes are usually seen in dark places. Ensure appropriate lighting in your home.

- Do not gather waste near the house. Try to do fogging from time to time.

- Make sure to eat a well-balanced diet to boost immunity. You need to include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses in the diet. Limit your consumption of junk, oily, canned, and processed foods that can lower your immunity to fight any ailment or disease. It will be imperative for you to stay hydrated by drinking enough water and cutting down on alcohol and smoking.

- Avoid wading through flood water as doing so can also invite dengue.

In case you have dengue symptoms like fever, headache, eye pain, muscle, joint or bone pain, rash, nausea or vomiting, you must get immediate medical help.

