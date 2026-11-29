Once you enter your late 20s, conversations about your ‘biological clock’ may start to crop up. And even if you want to have a child someday, you may still be unsure when ‘someday’ will be. Maybe you want to finish your studies, feel more financially secure or reach a point where you feel emotionally ready to build a life with someone and raise a child together.ALSO READ: Can your periods predict fertility problems later in life? Gynaecologist reveals 6 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

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Advances in reproductive medicine have provided more options for planning motherhood. If egg freezing is on your mind, one of the first questions you may have is whether it makes a difference if you look into it at 30 or wait a few more years.

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Dr Snehal Kohale, gynaecologist and fertility-IVF expert at OVA Fertility & Women Care, Thane, told HT Lifestyle how age factors into the decision to freeze your eggs.

Describing what the procedure is about, she said, “Reproductive choices have changed, but ovarian ageing has not. Egg freezing, medically known as oocyte cryopreservation, offers an option to preserve eggs at their current age for future use. It is an opportunity, not a guarantee of motherhood.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the common doubts related to egg freezing answered by the specialist: When should you consider freezing your eggs? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the common doubts related to egg freezing answered by the specialist: When should you consider freezing your eggs? {{/usCountry}}

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Even if you plan to have children in your mid- or late 30s, it helps to understand your egg freezing options early. Dr Kohale recommended seeking advice before your mid-30s, so you have time to consider what works for you.

Describing how egg quantity and quality change over time, she said, "With age the number of eggs available in the ovary decreases, and a greater percentage are likely to be abnormal. This drop is more pronounced in the mid-thirties and increases in the late 30s. The risk of pregnancy decreases with every cycle starting in the early 30s and increases faster after age 37.”

What does the egg-freezing process involve?

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Here's what women can expect when they begin the egg-freezing process, according to Dr Kohale:

Ovarian stimulation: Taking hormone medication to help several follicles grow in your ovaries. Follicles are small sacs in which eggs develop.

Taking hormone medication to help several follicles grow in your ovaries. Follicles are small sacs in which eggs develop. Monitoring: The clinic uses blood tests and ultrasound scans to track follicle growth and decide when to collect the eggs.

The clinic uses blood tests and ultrasound scans to track follicle growth and decide when to collect the eggs. Egg collection: During a short procedure under sedation, the doctor uses an ultrasound-guided needle to collect the eggs.

During a short procedure under sedation, the doctor uses an ultrasound-guided needle to collect the eggs. Freezing and storage: The laboratory rapidly freezes the mature eggs using a technique called vitrification and stores them for possible future use.

The laboratory rapidly freezes the mature eggs using a technique called vitrification and stores them for possible future use. Future use: If you decide to use the eggs, the laboratory thaws them and injects a single sperm into each surviving mature egg. This is called intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). If a suitable embryo develops, it can be transferred to the uterus.

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Know about the potential side effects of egg freezing.

Who might consider egg freezing?

According to Dr Kohale, the following groups of women may consider egg freezing:

Women postponing pregnancy for personal or professional reasons, and those who have not found a partner.

Women facing medical treatments that may affect fertility, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or certain ovarian surgeries.

Women with a family history of premature menopause or conditions that may reduce ovarian reserve

What can fertility tests tell you before you freeze your eggs?

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Treatment does not begin immediately, as certain tests need to be carried out first. The gynaecologist noted that age remains a stronger predictor of reproductive success.

She said, "Before treatment, assessment includes medical, menstrual and family history, an anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) blood test and an antral follicle count (AFC) through ultrasound. These estimate ovarian reserve and likely response to stimulation.”

The specialist further stated that the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) emphasised that the AMH and AFC mainly predict the number of eggs that may be retrieved; they do not independently predict natural fertility or guarantee a live birth.

What affects your chances of having a baby with frozen eggs?

The first thing to know is that freezing your eggs does not guarantee a pregnancy. Dr Kohale said, “Success depends on age at freezing, the number of mature eggs stored, survival after thawing, fertilisation and embryo development. Some women may need more than one cycle. No universally accepted number of eggs guarantees a baby. No universally accepted number of eggs guarantees a baby"

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ASRM states that evidence is insufficient to predict an individual's live-birth likelihood after planned egg freezing. Ask the clinic about laboratory outcomes, expected egg yield, costs, annual storage fees and storage rules.

What side effects can egg freezing cause?

Although egg freezing is generally safe, it has limitations and carries some risks, including possible side effects.

“Hormonal stimulation can cause bloating, discomfort and mood changes; ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome is an uncommon complication. Egg retrieval is generally safe but carries small risks, including bleeding, infection or anaesthesia-related complications. Not every frozen egg will survive thawing, fertilise or develop into an embryo. Using younger eggs does not remove obstetric risks associated with pregnancy at an older age.”

In the end, the specialist's advice is simple, “Do not feel pressured to freeze eggs because you are crossing 30 or 35, but do not postpone seeking information until options narrow. Egg freezing should be an informed choice, not a substitute for fertility awareness or a promise of pregnancy.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.