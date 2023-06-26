Eid-ul-Adha fitness tips: Fun exercise ideas and ways to burn calories while celebrating Bakra Eid

Eid-ul-Adha is just a few days away and it's the time for get-togethers, delicious feasts and sharing gifts. Bakrid or the feast of sacrifice has an elaborate menu comprising of traditional dishes like mutton biryani, mutton kebabs, chicken tikkas, sheer khurma, qurma, seviyan, and kaleji. Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated this year on June 29, the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, which is the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. The sacrifice of cattle (goat, sheep, camel) during Bakrid commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail for the love of Allah. The festival is celebrated after the end of the annual holy pilgrimage of Hajj. (Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Healthy eating tips for a balanced Bakrid feast) Bakrid or the Feast of Sacrifice has an elaborate menu comprising of traditional dishes like mutton biryani, mutton kebabs, chicken tikkas, sheer khurma, qurma, seviyan, and kaleji. (Pexels)

While celebrating Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Zuha, the calorie consumption is bound to go up and to ensure one doesn't face digestive issues or flare up in symptoms of chronic diseases, it's important to stay active and fit during the festival.

"Everyone loves festivals and as Eid-ul-Adha is round the corner, people are excited to eat mouthwatering Eid-ul-Adha delicacies. Also, it is the best time to enjoy with your friends and family especially in the summer vacations. Eid-ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice is celebrated after completion of Hajj. The ritual is followed by sacrifice of an animal and the meat is shared with family, friends and the needy of the community. This calls for protein-rich meals and a significantly high-calorie diet. It is important to be a little more active and productive to ward off any ill-effect of the hearty festive meals," says Dr Neha Gill PT, Senior Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh.

Here are some exercise ideas and workouts by Dr Gill:

1. Dance to burn your calories

Dance like Zumba is an amazing form of aerobic exercise which is fun and entertaining especially when your friends and family are around. Also, it can burn those additional calories accumulated during festive eating.

2. Count your steps

Keep an eye on the number of steps to keep yourselves healthy. Instead of sitting around, you can walk and talk, or you can prefer stairs instead of lifts. Use a smartwatch or smartphone app to track steps.

3. Cycling or running

You can also indulge yourself in activities like cycling, running, rope skipping or walking. Ask your family members to join you and have some fun time together while doing these exercises. Try to exercise at least 20-30 minutes a day.

4. Swimming

As this festival comes in the summer season you can opt for swimming if you are trained in it; if not, then learning it would be a great addition to your lifestyle. Research says swimming for one hour burns more calories than cycling or walking as multiple muscles are used simultaneously.

5. Household chores

Another great idea is to help in household chores like cleaning as they require lifting weights and stretching. Be conscious about what you eat and your potion size. This way half the battle is already won.

6. Walk after eating

Take a small walk after the meal this will help people with GI problems. You can also opt for exercise like burpees, jumping jacks, planks, crunches, or squats. For weight training you can search for things at your home that can serve as weights like water bottles or cylinders.

7. Yoga

Yoga is for all age groups and very good for mind and body soul connection. Also, it doesn’t require any equipment. All you need is discipline and self-time. You can choose the poses which suit your body requirements.

"Keep in mind that this festival comes in summer therefore it is important to keep yourself hydrated. Dehydration can also make your muscles weak due to the electrolyte imbalance and reduced blood flow," says the expert.