Expert on how to manage breast cancer, prevention tips to keep it away

Breast cancer can happen at any age and is commonly seen in women of all age groups hence, timely screening is the need of the hour to manage breast cancer and improve the quality of life. Women should not ignore the symptoms of breast cancer at any cost and it will be essential for you to seek prompt medical attention to manage cancer.

Currently, the cases of breast cancer are soaring in the country as 1 in 28 Indian women is likely to develop breast cancer during her lifetime while it is more (1 in 22) for urban women than for the rural group (1 in 6). Breast cancer can begin in any part of the breast and lead to higher morbidity and mortality rates in women so, screening and detection will help to enhance the survival rate of women.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunita Dube, Radiologist and Founder of MedscapeIndia, revealed, “The signs and symptoms of breast cancer are a lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area, discharge, change in the size of the breast, change in colour or appearance of the areola, redness or pitting of the skin over the breast and inverted nipple. The causes of it are gender, age and BRCA mutation that can invite this cancer. This cancer can take a toll on your overall well-being. So, it is better to go for regular screening to rule out any abnormalities in the breast.”

Talking about the treatment, she said, “Your treating doctor will decide what suits you the best, based on the stage and location of the tumour. One will also be asked to undergo surgery depending on how severe the cancer is. So, it is better to listen to what the doctor says.” Insisting that early diagnosis is key to managing breast cancer, she explained, “In order to deal efficiently with breast cancer, one needs to have a thorough knowledge of its signs and symptoms of it. It is better to go for timely mammograms or do a regular self-breast examination to rule out any possibility of cancer. It will be imperative for you to follow the guidelines suggested by the expert.”

Dr Sunita Dube elaborated, “Detection at advanced stages means the treatment is more difficult and uncertain. So, remember that early diagnosis can save lives. Diagnosing cancer before it tends to spread suggests that the treatment will be successful. Breast cancer is being detected at an earlier, more treatable stage these days, largely because women are taking more preventive measures, like self-exams and regular mammograms. And treatment is advanced early detection to cure cancers.”

Suggesting tips to keep breast cancer away, she advised, “It is essential to embrace a well-balanced lifestyle. Avoid alcohol, exercise regularly, eat healthily, get regular check-ups and talk to your doctor about cancer screening methods to help you stay hale and hearty. It is essential for you to pay enough attention to your breast health. Avoid taking your symptoms lightly.”

