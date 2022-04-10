Expert tips on how to treat and manage burn scars and sun burn

Unfortunately, like many other wounds, burn scars might be difficult to get rid of but with the correct regimen, medication, they can be healed with time. First and second-degree burns can be treated at home but with proper guidance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rupali Sharma, Founder of Aegte Lifescience, shared, “To prevent scars, one can run cool tap water or use Aloe Vera gel as it is a natural antibiotic that can soothe and cool down the skin, preventing further infections. Applying a silicone or petroleum gel helps reduce the size, stiffness and redness of burn scars. Let the blisters heal on their own and cover them with a non-stick gauge to prevent infections. For pain relief, one can follow prescribed OTC medication.”

Given that it takes approximately a week to heal a first or second-degree burn, the skin expert suggested to protect the skin from sun damage as UV rays may make the scars prominent and noticeable. She advised, “Apply a thin layer of antibiotic ointment to the affected area twice a day at least to promote healing. Keep yourself moisturised with an organic moisturizer to prevent itching. Take vitamins as prescribed to accelerate the healing process.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since everybody reacts differently to burn scars, Rupali highlighted that it is important to give the necessary healing time to your skin. She recommended, “Patients with minor burns can reduce scarring by home treatments but critical burns require more intensive treatment. Hence, ensure to consult with a doctor in case of infections and severe burns.”

In summers it becomes tough to enjoy our days to the fullest and not worry about the sun. It is not possible to control the harmful rays of the sun but one can undoubtedly protect their skin from burns and there are plenty of options that can help you to keep your skin healthier and safer.

Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Riyo Herbs India, revealed some basic hacks and tricks that you can try to shield your face from the sun. These include:

1. Opt for sunscreen - Your skin gets exposed to the sun all day where sunscreen becomes your best friend. With a good SPF 50 sunscreen lotion to cover your skin you can protect yourself from harmful UVB and UVA rays. You can even choose lip balms and cosmetics with SPF. You have to apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before you go out in the sun. It gets absorbed properly in-between that period.

2. Select your sunscreen wisely - There are piles of sunscreens available in the market nowadays. Picking up a random cream without knowing its effectiveness and your skin types can be harmful. When skin type becomes a varied concern, the spectrum of sunscreen remains the same for everyone. You must choose a water-resistant product that contains SPF 30 or higher. It is best to go with SPF 50 sunscreen spray or creams that can keep you from sunburns and tans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Choose proper outfit - Select your attires wisely when you go under the sun. It is recommendable to go with long-sleeved shirts, tops, long skirts, and pants for better safeguard from UV rays. Always opt for colours that provide better protection from the heat and rays. Even if you have your SPF 50 sunscreen lotion applied, don’t pick up your outfits lightly.

4. Don’t underestimate the night - Don’t forget, unlike the sun, your entire day ends with the night. Hence, just the morning rituals are not going to save your skin from the sun. You need to follow some night rituals too to resolve damage caused in the morning. This ritual includes a compulsory usage of hydrating face wash before your bedtime. Hydrating your skin is crucial when it is about taking care of your skin. You can also practice this habit before applying sunscreen in the morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Keep moisturizing - Generally speaking, the air isn’t as dry in the summer as it is in the winter. However one should not ditch moisturizer — your skin can still dry out in the summer. That said, a heavy moisturizer can feel like it’s weighing your face down when it’s hot out. It is advisable to find a lighter one. It is recommended to get a moisturizer with an SPF to provide an extra layer of protection. Just don’t put it on in the morning and think it can replace sunscreen all day. You need at least SPF 30 and to reapply every 2 hours.