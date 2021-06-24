Exploring the miracles of moringa

Amid the pandemic, consuming nutritious food to boost one’s immune system has become the top priority. More and more people are adopting healthy eating habits that can provide key nutrients to support your immune system. Though a nutritional diet may include different products based on your eating habits and food preferences, what’s becoming a common expert recommendation in this season is moringa.

Loaded with a wide variety of nutrients, moringa is extracted from the moringa oleifera plant, also called as the drumstick tree. It is also called the miracle tree as a majority of its parts including leaves, seeds, roots, flowers, among others, have medicinal benefits. It has been an integral ingredient of many dishes in southern Indian states.

It is a multifunctional plant rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. Besides being an immunity booster, moringa can help in maintaining sugar levels in a diabetes patient. “Being rich in iron and magnesium, this versatile plant helps fight fatigue by providing instant energy to the body. Moringa has four times more calcium and two times more protein than milk. It also has four times more vitamin C than orange and five times more vitamin A than carrots,” shares dietician Vidhi Chawla.

Though many are discovering its immense health benefits only now, moringa has been a prominent part of India’s rich culinary treasure for centuries. Elaborating on it, nutritionist Shweta Shah says, “According to mythology, its significance can be traced back to the period of Lord Krishna. Ancient scriptures and mythological stories outline it as Lord Krishna’s favourite food. What also makes it special is that it is a fast growing tree and can be grown anywhere, as it’s also drought resistant.”

Moreover, moringa’s versatile usage in the kitchen is further enhancing its popularity. One can make moringa chutney, smoothie or juice. It can also be added to salads or turned into a bowl of soup. Parantha lovers can make moringa parantha to give a healthy twist to their diet. “One should try to have it in the morning itself. But avoid having it before working out because it is high on antioxidants,” recommends fitness educator and nutritionist Yash Vardhan Swami.