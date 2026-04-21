Eyes twitching often? Cardiologist reveals this habit may be the reason behind it

Have you ever noticed your eyelid suddenly fluttering? Some people chalk it up to superstition, believing it signals a good or bad omen. But beyond these cultural beliefs, could it actually mean something more serious?ALSO READ: Cardiologist warns of this heart issue in Gen Z, an early sign of heart attack, other premature cardiovascular diseasesTo understand whether eye twitching could indicate an underlying health issue, we spoke to Dr Priya Palimkar, senior consultant cardiologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune. She explained what might be triggering this flutter. The cardiologist disclosed that eye twitches happen because of the body's response to stress. So, improper or a lack of proper stress management may cause very frequent eye twitches.

Why do your eyes twitch?

If your eyes are twitching often, it is pointing to an underlying lifestyle issue. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Stress is a very prominent cause of eye twitches. The cardiologist explained that eye twitching is scientifically known as myokymia.

“Don't dismiss it,” she said. "It can actually be an early indication that the body is reacting to increased levels of stress.”

In other words, it is a physical manifestation of mental stress. As stress builds up in the body, it communicates through small, involuntary signals like muscle spasms. If you continue to overlook this minor yet common sign, you may be missing the early warning signs of chronic stress. Since stress is a precursor to many lifestyle diseases, ignoring it could endanger your long-term health.

What happens in your body when you are stressed?

Then the cardiologist explained what happens in your body when you are stressed and how it affects your eyes.

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{{^usCountry}} “When a person experiences stress, the hormones cortisol and adrenaline are secreted by the body, making it ready for a fight-or-flight reaction. This process not only increases the heart rate and blood pressure but also makes the nerves sensitive, causing the muscles to contract involuntarily, even those in the eyes.” How to manage stress? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When a person experiences stress, the hormones cortisol and adrenaline are secreted by the body, making it ready for a fight-or-flight reaction. This process not only increases the heart rate and blood pressure but also makes the nerves sensitive, causing the muscles to contract involuntarily, even those in the eyes.” How to manage stress? {{/usCountry}}

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Sleep on time to avoid your eyes twitches from too much stress. (Picture credit: Pexels)

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Dr Palimkar assured that an episode of eye twitching is harmless, but if it is happens regularly, it should not be ignored, as it may indicate high stress. This, in turn, suggests that the heart is also under strain due to elevated cortisol levels in the system.

The cardiologist recommended fixing your sleep, reducing dependence on electronic gadgets, and limiting caffeine intake, all of which can otherwise make eye twitches more frequent as they limit the severity of how your body responds to stress. But what happens if you do not resolve the root cause of eye twitching? The cardiologist explained, "If unnoticed and left untreated, they might become causes of heart problems, such as hypertension and heart disease.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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