Facing digestive issues post Diwali? Here are tips to boost gut health

It is not uncommon for people to face digestive issues like acidity, upset stomach or constipation post Diwali because of changed eating patterns, overeating, or lack of sleep. Getting back your metabolism on track also requires a bit of an effort. Eating foods or drinks that flush out toxins from the body, exercising, having fibre-rich food and those promoting gut health can help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Diwali is a free pass for the majority of people to binge on their favorite foods, which they aren’t able to eat owing to various reasons like weight loss or health issues. But, one’s gut health can go for a toss right after the festive season is over. One may encounter digestive problems post-Diwali. So, it is the need of the hour to take care of your gut by adopting healthy eating habits," says Dr. Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2021: Ayurveda detox tips you must follow before and after heavy meals

Here are some essential tips to boost your gut health:

Detox drinks: Drinking warm lemon water in the morning is very beneficial. Lemons are not only helpful in detox, they are also packed with Vitamin C and minerals like calcium and potassium. Drinking warm lemon water will help you flush out toxins from the body. It can improve digestion and also help remove belly fat. You can also add lemon and mint to your regular water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are looking for other options apart from lemon, you can add around two pieces of watermelon with mint leaves to your glass to prepare a good detox drink. Drinking this water from time to time will help you to tackle bloating and aid in weight loss.

Eat simple, avoid junk: Since you have binged during Diwali, it is a good idea to opt for clean carbs. Instead of eating fried potato chips, go for baked sweet potato wedges. Brown rice can be replaced with white rice. Adding oats, and pumpkin to the diet is also a great option. It will be essential for you to avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. Say no to colas, sodas, and fruit juices. Strictly avoid smoking and alcohol too. Drink as much water as you can to remove toxins from the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exercise daily: Staying physically active and working out daily with help with the digestive issues. Doing yoga can also do the trick. Choose a physical activity of your choice from running, jogging, walking, aerobics, swimming, weight training, to cycling. Take ample rest to rejuvenate your system.

Eat pineapples and papaya containing enzymes like bromelain and papain, to tackle bloating, break down proteins and improve gut health. Even coconut water can be a good addition to the diet.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON