Factors leading to infertility in men and women

The cases of infertility are rising at an alarming rate in India but sweat not as we explain to you some of the causes of it and in case you are having any problems, it will be imperative for you to speak to a fertility consultant and seek timely intervention to be able to conceive. Infertility is seen in males or females owing to the dysfunction of the reproductive system.

That means the couple will fail to achieve pregnancy after 12 months of regular intercourse. There are certain factors that can take a toll on one’s fertility and in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune, listed them as:

Causes of female infertility -

• Ovulation disorders like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Hyperprolactinemia cause too much prolactin generation. It is a hormone to help with breast milk production and tends to hamper the ovulation process. Apart from this, even thyroid problems can impact menstruation leading to infertility. Eating disorders can also give one a tough time and induce infertility.

• Cervical issues, polyps in the uterus, and noncancerous (benign) tumors in the uterine wall (uterine fibroids) may cause infertility as the fallopian tubes can get blocked and stop the fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus and prevent pregnancy.

• Fallopian tube damage or blockage is often caused by inflammation of the fallopian tube (salpingitis) owing to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). This PID is seen due to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), endometriosis, or adhesions.

• Endometriosis impacts the function of the ovaries, uterus, and fallopian tubes and can cause infertility.

• Primary ovarian insufficiency (early menopause), when the ovaries stop working and menstruation ends before age 40 can also induce infertility.

• Cancer and its treatment including radiation and chemotherapy may affect fertility.

2. Causes of male infertility -

• Abnormal sperm production owing to diabetes, obesity or infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, mumps or HIV can lead to infertility.

• Premature ejaculation, certain genetic diseases like cystic fibrosis, structural problems including blockage in the testicle, or damage to the reproductive organs can cause infertility.

• Overexposure to pesticides, chemicals, smoking, alcohol, drugs, steroids, and certain medications can affect fertility. You will be shocked to know that saunas or hot tubs can increase body temperature and may affect sperm production causing infertility.

• Radiation, chemotherapy, being underweight and alcohol use can also be some of the factors leading to infertility.

It is essential for a couple to take charge of their health and visit a fertility consultant to know about the treatment plan to battle infertility and conceive successfully.