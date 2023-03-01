Fatty liver: 3 easy exercises, 6 lifestyle changes to reverse liver disease

Fatty liver in simple words refers to accumulation of fat over liver which if untreated can develop into fibrosis and cirrhosis among other complications which could be fatal. Trans fat, alcohol, added sugar and fried foods are linked to fatty liver disease. Liver is one of the key organs in the body which removes toxins and helps break down fats to make them digestible. Fat build-up on the liver curtails its proper function and lead to several ailments. While serious conditions require medical help, dietary and lifestyle changes can significantly contain the disease. Besides cutting oily and processed foods, including moderate exercises as part of daily routine help prevent the disease. (Also read: 8 fruits you must eat to reverse fatty liver disease)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Steatosis, commonly known as fatty liver, is fairly common these days in people. The condition gets identified when they get an ultrasound. Visceral Fat (fat around body organs) behaves differently than subcutaneous fat (fat deposits below the skin). It acts as a gland to secret hormones and chemicals to affect not only the lipid profile parameters but also the sugar metabolism and blood pressure. It leads to symptoms related to digestion and mild, local, right-upper abdominal discomfort as well,” says Dr. Natasha Kumrah, General Physician at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Exercises for Fatty Liver

Reversing fatty liver is possible if one looks into their diet quality, quantity and timings, which can be done under dietician’s supervision and consultation along with regular activity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some effective exercises one can try for fatty liver as suggested by Dr Natasha.

Cardio and strength training exercises

Increase physical activity by doing cardio and strength training exercises like weightlifting - these can increase basal metabolism to reduce the fat deposits.

Daily walk

Go for a 45-minute walk either in the morning or evening. Walking can help keep at bay many lifestyle diseases from diabetes, blood pressure, heart diseases to fatty liver.

Yoga

Yoga is very effective in reversing fatty liver as many of its asanas can help stimulate liver and boost its function. Do yoga asanas like Kapal Bhati pranayama which helps to improve the blood circulation throughout the body and is ideal for the liver.

6 lifestyle changes to reduce fatty liver

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from exercise, other healthy changes in lifestyle can also enhance your live health. These are:

1. Avoid sugars: These can be detrimental to your health as snacks like cakes, pastries, ice-cream can lead to weight gain.

2. Avoid eating oily food and fried foods, add green leafy vegetables: Eating too much fried and oily foods can increase the calorie intake which can induce obesity in a person.

3. Add omega 3 in your diet: Consuming foods such as fish, nuts, seeds, plant oils, soya bean oils etc. can help reduce the fat in your liver and thereby help to treat fatty liver.

4. Reduce the intake of alcohol and drink lot of water: Those with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease may have increased liver damage and fat deposition as a result of moderate to high alcohol consumption. Hence, if you are diagnosed with NAFLD you should abstain from all alcohol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drinking enough water can help you maintain a healthy weight and therefore reduce your risk of fatty liver

5. Sleep well: Getting enough sleep of at least 7 to 8 hours a day can greatly help to reduce the risk of fatty liver disease.

6. Protein diet: A low-carb and high-protein diet can do wonders for overall metabolism and reduce pre-existing illnesses as well.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter