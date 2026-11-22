One way to create a calorie deficit is to eat fewer calories than you burn. You have been watching what you eat and sticking to your fitness routine. But a few months after reaching your goal, you notice that some of the weight you lost has crept back on. What makes it so difficult to keep the weight off?

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Dr Ashish Gautam, principal director of robotic and laparoscopic surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, told HT Lifestyle how appetite can change after weight loss, and what helps in maintaining the weight in the long run.

Identifying the core issue, he noted, “A common reason is the way they approach weight loss. Severe calorie restriction, skipped meals, and diets that eliminate familiar foods may bring quick results, but they are difficult to sustain.”

Why do you feel hungrier after losing weight?

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{{^usCountry}} Your appetite can change after weight loss. Dr Ashish Gautam explained that a shift in hormone levels can make you feel hungrier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your appetite can change after weight loss. Dr Ashish Gautam explained that a shift in hormone levels can make you feel hungrier. {{/usCountry}}

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“Leptin levels fall and ghrelin, the hormone associated with hunger, may rise. People often feel hungrier than before. Too much of a calorie deficit will also cause muscle loss if you're not consuming enough protein. This further affects energy expenditure,” he added.

Late-night binges are common after weight loss.

Which habits can help you keep the weight off?

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The doctor pointed out that a common mistake is treating your goal weight as the point when your diet ends. If you then return to your old eating habits, you may regain some of the weight you lost.

Here are some of the ways you can maintain your weight:

1. Make meals satisfying:

Pay attention to portion size and eat enough protein, vegetables, fruit and other fibre-rich foods.

Eating at regular times helps maintain the routine

2. Physical activities

Alongside walking or another form of aerobic exercise, also do two to three strength training sessions a week to help retain muscle.

3. Look for patterns

Weigh yourself once a week.

If weight is rising, revisit portions and check how active you have been.

4. Return to routine after a celebration

After a festive dinner or a holiday, pick up your usual eating pattern at the next meal.

Avoid fasting to compensate for overeating on festive days.

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The expert concluded that weight management should take into account each patient's strength, history of obesity and any coexisting medical conditions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.