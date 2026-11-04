Festive food safety: Doctors explain how repeatedly reheating leftovers and improperly storing sweets can trigger foodborne infections

Festive celebrations often mean an abundance of food and sweets, with boxes of mithai arriving from friends and family and leftovers finding their way into our refrigerators. While we may be tempted to savour these treats over several days or reheat leftover meals to avoid wastage, how safe are these practices? To understand the potential health risks, HT Lifestyle spoke to medical experts about the dangers of consuming repeatedly reheated food and improperly stored mithai, the symptoms to watch out for, and the precautions we should take to keep our festive indulgences safe.

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Also read: From kaju katli to laddoos: Oncologist explains how festive sweet indulgence and sugar affect body and cancer risk

Why repeatedly reheated food can be unsafe

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According to Dr Devashish Desai, Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, cooked food left outside for too long, especially in warm and humid conditions, can become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

“Reheating food does not necessarily make it safe, as certain bacteria can produce toxins that may survive even after heating,” he explains.

He adds that repeatedly cooling, storing and reheating food increases the chances of bacterial contamination, particularly when food is left outside for long periods between heating cycles.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Hozefa Runderawala, consultant gastroenterologist at Saifee Hospital, says that improper reheating and storage can increase the risk of foodborne illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Hozefa Runderawala, consultant gastroenterologist at Saifee Hospital, says that improper reheating and storage can increase the risk of foodborne illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

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“Food must be reheated thoroughly to an adequate temperature to ensure harmful bacteria are eliminated. Cooked food should also be refrigerated within two hours to prevent bacterial growth,” he says.

Repeated heating can reduce some vitamins and may not eliminate toxins produced by bacteria.

Repeated heating can also affect the nutritional quality of food. Heat-sensitive vitamins, such as vitamins B and C, may break down during repeated heating, reducing the food's nutritional value.

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Dr Runderawala also cautions against repeatedly heating cooking oil, as this can lead to the formation of potentially harmful compounds.

Why improperly stored mithai can cause food poisoning

Traditional Indian sweets, particularly those made with milk, khoya, paneer and other dairy-based ingredients, are highly perishable.

Dr Desai explains that sweets stored at inappropriate temperatures or exposed to contamination during handling can become a source of harmful microorganisms.

Dr Yogesh Gupta, Director of Internal Medicine at Sterling Hospitals, Gurukul, Ahmedabad, highlights the risks associated with sweets such as kalakand, peda, barfi, rasmalai and cream-filled mithai.

“These sweets contain moisture and are rich in protein. This makes them a good place for germs to grow,” he says.

During festivals and weddings, sweets are often left out for hours, handled by several people and packed in large quantities. Since mithai is generally consumed without reheating, any harmful microorganisms present may be ingested directly.

What are the symptoms of foodborne infections?

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According to Dr Gupta, symptoms of foodborne illness may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and fever. Symptoms can begin within hours of consuming contaminated food, although the timing varies depending on the cause.

While many people recover within a few days, some cases may require medical attention. “Get medical help if vomiting does not stop, you cannot keep water down, or you have signs of dehydration such as dry mouth, dizziness or very little urine,” Dr Gupta advises.

He also recommends seeking medical attention for blood in the stool, high fever or symptoms that persist beyond two to three days. Children, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immunity should seek medical advice early.

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Watch for symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and fever, and seek medical help for severe or persistent illness.

How to stay safe while storing and reheating food

Experts recommend following a few simple precautions to reduce the risk of foodborne infections:

Refrigerate leftovers promptly: Cooked food should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours. In very hot weather, this limit should be reduced to one hour.

Cooked food should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours. In very hot weather, this limit should be reduced to one hour. Reheat only what you need: Reheat food until it is steaming hot throughout, ideally reaching an internal temperature of 74°C.

Reheat food until it is steaming hot throughout, ideally reaching an internal temperature of 74°C. Avoid repeated reheating: Store leftovers in small portions and reheat only the quantity you intend to consume.

Store leftovers in small portions and reheat only the quantity you intend to consume. Store mithai properly: Milk-based sweets should be refrigerated and consumed within one to two days, or according to the storage instructions and best-before date on the packaging.

Milk-based sweets should be refrigerated and consumed within one to two days, or according to the storage instructions and best-before date on the packaging. Check for spoilage: Avoid sweets that smell unusual, feel slimy or appear discoloured. However, contaminated food may not always show visible signs of spoilage.

Avoid sweets that smell unusual, feel slimy or appear discoloured. However, contaminated food may not always show visible signs of spoilage. Choose hygienic sources: Buy mithai from clean, trusted shops and ensure it is stored appropriately.

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Dr Gupta also advises people experiencing mild foodborne illness to take small, frequent sips of oral rehydration solution (ORS) or other fluids and eat light, simple food until they feel better.

“Do not take antibiotics or anti-diarrhoeal medicines on your own; they may not help and can sometimes make certain infections worse,” he cautions.

As festive celebrations bring families and friends together over elaborate meals and traditional sweets, experts emphasise that proper food storage, careful reheating and timely refrigeration are essential to enjoying the celebrations without compromising health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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