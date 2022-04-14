Fight arthritis pain with these amazing herbs and spices

Living with arthritis and bearing with all the swelling and pain in joints is not easy. The movement restriction and unbearable pain can make everyday tasks difficult for arthritis patients. Two of the most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, the latter being an autoimmune disorder. There is no treatment for arthritis but it can be managed effectively with diet modifications and regular physical activity. (See pics: Suffering from joint pain? Follow these Ayurveda tips for relief)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Studies have established how eating plant-based food can help improve gut bacteria composition and reduce inflammation and joint pain. In arthritis, inflammation of joints is common and by including anti-inflammatory foods in the diet, the symptoms of the joint disease can be managed. There are certain herbs and spices that make a significant impact in controlling inflammation in the body.

Prachi Mittal, Nutritionist, Diet Couture suggests herbs and spices that arthritis patients should have.

1. Aloe Vera

It is one of the most commonly used herbs in alternative medicine. It’s available in many forms, such as pills, powder, gels, and as a leaf. It has anti-inflammatory properties. It doesn’t have the negative gastrointestinal effects of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), commonly used for arthritis pain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Ginger

Ginger is extremely effectively in managing arthritis as it helps block inflammation pathways in the body. You can include ginger in your diet by making a tea infused with fresh ginger, add powdered ginger to baked goods,

add powdered ginger or fresh ginger root to savoury dishes, or add grated fresh ginger in a salad or stir fry.

3. Green Tea

It is a popular beverage and the antioxidants in it may help fight the inflammation that occurs with RA or OA

You can take green tea as a beverage, powder (matcha) for sprinkling on food or adding to smoothies or supplements.

4. Turmeric

It is used for ages and has anti-inflammatory properties. This can be added to milk or to other curries and dishes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Cinnamon

There are many ways to incorporate honey and cinnamon in your diet and lifestyle. Adding it to oatmeal, teas, or smoothies is a great option.

Apart from eating the above-mentioned foods, processed foods, salt, red meat, alcohol, among other foods that exacerbate arthritis' joint pain and inflammation must be avoided.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON