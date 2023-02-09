Foods to eat and avoid as we approach summer

Cold wave has subsided in most parts of the northern India and the spring season has announced its arrival. While the weather is extremely pleasant nowadays and it is an excellent time to be outdoors, the weather transition can be a bit troublesome for health and affect immunity. With change in season, our food habits also require a tweak as we may now be needing lesser calories compared to winter season. Easy-to-digest foods like berries, melon, mint, salads, baked fish, yoghurt etc must be added to the daily diet while high-calorie comfort foods like pasta, potatoes and bread should be firmly given a skip. (Also read: Pregnant? 7 immunity boosters every expecting mother should have)

"During a change in weather, it's important to eat foods that support the body's transition and provide necessary nutrients," says Dr Varsha Gorey, Clinical Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

She recommends a list of foods to eat and avoid as the weather transitions from winter to summer:

FOODS TO EAT

Refreshing fruits

Fruits and vegetables, such as berries, melons, and leafy greens, are in season and provide hydration.

Whole grains and millets

Quinoa, whole wheat, brown rice, Dalia, jowar, ragi, and whole wheat bread, provide sustained energy and can be chosen over your regular grains.

Lean protein

Lean protein such as chicken, fish, and legumes, can help support the muscle repair and growth.

Probiotics

Pobiotic-rich foods, such as yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut, support gut health and boost immunity.

Light and easily digestible foods such as salads, grilled meats, and steamed or baked fish must be eaten for healthy gut function.

FOODS TO AVOID

Deep-fried foods

High-fat, fried, and processed foods, must not be eaten during this time as they can be harder for the body to digest and increase inflammation.

Starchy foods

Heavy, starchy foods, such as pasta, potatoes, and bread, can weigh you down in the heat and should be avoided.

Sugary drinks

It's important to stay hydrated as the season changes and thus sugary drinks such as soda should not be consumed as they can lead to dehydration.

"In general, focus on eating a balanced and varied diet to support your health and well-being during this transition. Additionally, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is important to help your body adjust to the warmer weather," says Dr Gorey.

