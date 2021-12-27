e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ananya Panday’s floral crop top and mini skirt set will teleport you to Spring season

Ananya Panday’s floral crop top and mini skirt set will teleport you to Spring season

It is time to add floral prints and bold colours to your wardrobe and Ananya Panday is showing us the correct way. The actor recently posted images of herself in a stunning co-ord set worth Rs 12k and we love it.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 15:21 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ananya Panday in floral print crop top and mini skirt
Ananya Panday in floral print crop top and mini skirt (Instagram/ananyapanday)
         

If you are looking for a way to incorporate floral prints and bright colours to your wardrobe, head over to Ananya Panday’s Instagram account and you will find all the inspiration that you need. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is adding colour to our Insta feed and taking us to the Spring season and we are not complaining.

Ananya recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful blue co-ord set that was the perfect mix of modern chic with a touch of bohemian style. Ananya’s crop top featured a twist detail on the bust along with a tie-up at the back. She teamed the top with a micro mini skirt that had the same print and flaunted her toned midriff.

To complete the ensemble, Ananya wore a long jacket with structured sleeves which gave her outfit that edgy look. She opted to accessorise the ensemble with just a couple of rings and went sans-makeup. She left her freshly-blowdried side-parted hair down and we are a fan of this look. The 22-year-old shared the stunning images on her Instagram account.

 

Ananya’s outfit that has been making headlines is by the homegrown brand, July Issue and if you also want to add this summer essential attire to your collection, you will have to spend Rs 12k. Yes, you can read that again.

Ananya Panday’s dress is worth Rs 12k
Ananya Panday’s dress is worth Rs 12k ( julyissue.com )

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with the film Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She was last seen in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She is currently working on an untitled project by Shakun Batra which features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Ananya is even filming another untitled project opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

