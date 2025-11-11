French biochemist shares 'no 1 supplement' and why it actually matters

A low-carb diet can help you stabilise your blood sugar levels. But is there a health supplement that can help you limit those glucose spikes? According to Jessie Inchauspe, a French biochemist known as Glucose Goddess on social media, mulberry leaf extract is like a superhero for your blood sugar, reducing fasting glucose, HbA1c, and insulin levels. Also read | Endocrinologist shares 3 'healthy' foods that spike blood sugar levels faster than a chocolate cake Mulberry leaf extract is a supplement that shows promise in reducing fasting blood glucose, HbA1c, and fasting insulin levels. (Freepik)

In her November 10 Instagram post, she talked about her 'favourite supplement to take'. She discussed the benefits of taking mulberry leaf extract daily, citing its positive impact on long-term glucose health indicators, such as reductions in fasting blood glucose, HbA1c, and fasting insulin levels after two months of use.

‘Mulberry leaf extract is the number one thing that I take every single day’

She said, “After 2 months of 250 milligrams of mulberry leaf a day, we see a fasting blood glucose reduction by 8 milligrams per deciliter, which is equivalent to 47 millimoles per litre if you're in a different unit. Also, a reduction in HbA1c of almost 3 millimoles per moles, which is massive. And a reduction in fasting insulin levels of.58 microunits per milliliter. So, because of all this amazing evidence and the impact both on the short-term glucose spike of a meal and the long-term indicators of glucose health, mulberry leaf extract is the number one thing that I take every single day.”

Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women

Jessie wrote in her caption, “A few questions I often get about Anti-Spike: is this a replacement for the glucose hacks? Think of it as a powerful add-on. The hacks aren't always possible every day, especially when travelling, busy, eating out, etc. So think of it as extra support. When taken daily, it can help reduce your long-term glucose and insulin levels.”

She added, “How does it work? Mulberry leaf contains a molecule called DNJ, which slows down the breakdown of carbs into glucose, so less glucose hits your bloodstream all at once. Anti-Spike also contains a powerful lemon extract which stimulates our gut cells to release more GLP-1, a hormone that plays a key role in appetite and glucose regulation. Can I take it if pregnant or breastfeeding? It's not recommended since it's a powerful natural supplement that hasn't yet been tested in pregnant or breastfeeding women.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.