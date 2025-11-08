Diabetologist with 24 years of experience says ‘every 6 months get these 6 tests done’ if you want long-term health

Health is wealth. The statement stands true now more than ever. While eating whole foods, avoiding ultra-processed food items, exercising regularly, sleeping 8 hours daily, and walking 10k steps are essential for overall well-being, getting regular checkups done is also necessary for long-term health. Regular testing helps catch problems early and protects your long-term health.(Freepik)

Getting tested regularly prevents sickness, enables early disease detection, and promotes a longer, healthier life. But which checkups should you get done and when?

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 5 signs you are eating too much: ‘You feel extra thirsty after a meal’

Answering this query, Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist with 24 years of experience in Dwarka, New Delhi, in a September 14 Instagram post, revealed six specific medical tests that individuals should undergo every six months to maintain good health and prevent future issues. Here's what he suggested.

6 medical tests you should get done every 6 months

The recommended tests include HbA1c, KFT (Kidney Function Test), an LFT (Liver Function Test), and a lipid profile. Lastly, Dr Arora also suggested checking vitamin B1 and D3 levels, noting their particular importance for those on a weight loss journey.

6 medical tests you should get done every 6 months. (Google Gemini )

Highlighting the six tests and the frequency with which they should be done, Dr Arora stressed that these tests will help ensure your wellbeing and reduce health problems. “Prevention is better than cure. Every 6 months, get these 6 tests done,” he wrote. Here are all the tests he suggested:

1. HbA1c

According to Dr Arora, HbA1c measures average blood sugar levels over a period of three months.

2. KFT(Kidney Function Test)

This test indicates kidney function, whether they are working properly or not, highlighted to Dr Arora.

3. LFT (Liver Function Test)

Next, the diabetologist suggested an LFT, or liver function test. According to him, this can help us determine if we have fatty liver, or if we have diabetes or any other problems.

4. Lipid profile

Next comes the lipid profile, which, according to the diabetologist, refers to the levels of different cholesterol particles in our blood. Keeping these under control will help prevent heart disease, he stressed.

5. Vitamins B1 and D3

The last two tests the diabetologist recommended is the vitamin B1 and D3 tests. Checking their levels, as per Dr Arora, can be very helpful if you're on a weight loss journey, as they support metabolism and overall health, rather than being direct fat burners.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.