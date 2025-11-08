Fitness coach shares 5 signs you are eating too much: ‘You feel extra thirsty after a meal’

It’s not always easy to know if you’re eating just enough or already too much, especially when you are trying to be healthy or lose weight. More importantly, overeating can lead to unnecessary calorie gains, which will only hamper your progress and dampen your spirits. 5 patterns that can show you are eating too much than necessary. (Freepik)

Therefore, according to Kat, a certified women's fitness coach by the ICF (International Coaching Federation), it is essential to recognise the signs that indicate whether you are eating too much or not.

5 signs that you are eating too much

“As a fitness and wellness coach for 5 years, these are the 5 patterns I see the most in my clients,” the fitness coach wrote in a June 18 Instagram post, sharing the 5 signs that could tell you more about your eating patterns. Let's find out more:

1. You always finish your plate, even without hunger

According to Kat, if you are always finishing the food in your plate, even without feeling hungry, it could be a sign that you are eating too much. “You eat out of habit or to avoid wasting food; even when your body is actually done,” she explained further.

2. You feel extra thirsty after a meal

The fitness coach explained, “Eating too much, especially salty or heavy meals, can leave you unusually thirsty.” This could also be a sign that you are overeating.

3. You feel bloated, burpy, or gassy

The fitness coach added that burping frequently, feeling bloated or gassy after a meal, could also be a sign of overeating. She explained that this happens because your digestion is overloaded and trying to keep up, which is a common sign you’ve had more than your body needs.

4. You eat quickly without paying attention

Next, she pointed out, “When you rush, your brain doesn’t get the chance to register fullness in time, and you often eat past the point of satisfaction.” This is why it is always recommended to eat small bites and chew slowly.

5. You get cravings a few hours after a big meal

Lastly, the fitness coach noted that overeating can spike insulin levels, followed by a crash, tricking your body into feeling hungry again.

“Your body is always sending signals, learning to listen is the first step to stop overeating,” the fitness coach advised in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.