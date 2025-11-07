Noida health coach shares how to turn your body into a ‘fat-burning machine’; reveals simple tips to lose weight

No matter how hard you work out or how clean you eat, shedding stubborn fat can still feel impossible. But what if your body could be trained to burn fat more efficiently on its own? Dipika Rampa, Gut Health and Metabolic Wellness Coach based in Noida, shares in her November 2 Instagram post simple tips to naturally boost your metabolism, fire up fat burning, and help you reach your fitness goals faster. (Also read: Fitness coach explains why cutting out carbs like ‘rice and roti’ won’t help you lose weight; shares 3 practical tips ) Dipika Rampa shares tips to boost metabolism and burn belly fat naturally. (Freepik)

What’s the science behind burning fat naturally

Dipika says, “The easiest way to burn your belly fat, no shakes, no meal plans, and no injections. And the best part, you’re not counting one single calorie. I’m going to teach you how to turn your body into a fat-burning machine.”

According to her, if you’ve been struggling with stubborn belly fat, it’s a sign that your body is stuck in “fat storage mode.” She explains, “When you’re in that mode, your cravings shoot up, your hunger feels uncontrollable, and calorie counting just doesn’t work. That stored belly fat is literally thousands of calories waiting to be used. You just need to teach your body how to tap into it.”

Dipika highlights that the body runs primarily on two key hormones. “First, a hormone made in your gut switches off food noise and helps you burn fat more easily. When you eat fibre, fat, and protein with every meal, your gut produces this hormone naturally. It balances blood sugar levels, controls appetite, and supports digestion as well,” she says.

What does Dipika’s fat-burning routine look like

The second hormone she mentions is insulin. “Every time we eat, insulin spikes. When insulin stays high most of the time, your body remains in fat storage mode. But when insulin comes down, your body starts burning stored belly fat for fuel,” she adds.

Dipika Rampa advises that to naturally boost fat burning, one should eat fiber, fat, and protein while working out in a fasted state. (Google Gemini)

Sharing her personal routine, Dipika says, “I skip my breakfast and work out in a fasted state to let my body continue burning fat for fuel. When I break my fast around noon, I focus on fibre, fat, and protein. Then I give my body 4–6 hours before my next meal to make sure insulin levels come down and fat burning stays high.”

She concludes, “Do this exact thing for 90 days and watch your belly fat melt while you eat real food, balance your hormones, and just feel amazing about it.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.