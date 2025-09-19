Neuroscientist reveals 3 natural weight loss supplements and how they help in burning fat: ‘Those who drink two cups…’

The journey to weight loss can often feel overwhelming, with countless diets, fitness trends and supplements promising quick results. While lifestyle changes remain the cornerstone of healthy weight management, certain natural supplements may offer additional support by influencing hunger, metabolism, and emotional eating. Weight loss can be challenging but some natural supplements can aid the process.(Unsplash)

Robert Love, a neuroscientist specializing in Alzheimer’s prevention, has highlighted three weight loss supplements, breaking down how each one works. In an Instagram video posted on September 18, he explained the underlying mechanisms of these supplements and the physiological processes they activate to support fat burning, offering a clearer understanding of how they may influence the body.

5-HTP

5-HTP or tryptophan is often prescribed for anxiety and depression, but according to Robert, it can also be used as a weight loss supplement. He explains, “A lot of people engage in emotional eating and people engage in emotional eating often when they're stressed, or they're anxious, or they are depressed.” 5-HTP is a precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is also termed as the happy hormone, and is a chief constituent of several anti-anxiety and anti-depressant drugs. The neuroscientist emphasises, “5-HTP is a much safer, more natural way to increase your serotonin levels. And by boosting your serotonin, with either 5HTP or tryptophan, this can help reduce depression, anxiety, and stress, and help reduce emotional eating.”

Psyllium husk

Robert says that psyllium husk is essentially a rich source of fibre for your gut bacteria. It feeds your gut bacteria and helps you feel more full. The neuroscientist states, “If you have psyllium husk in a drink of water, for example, or some other liquid, 30 to 60 minutes before a meal, you're going to be less hungry and your gut bacteria are going to be satisfied.” He also adds that psyllium husk is great for initiating bowel movements, due to its high fibre content. It is an inexpensive way to reduce appetite and support weight loss.

EGCG

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a powerful polyphenol and the most abundant catechin in green tea, widely linked to its numerous health benefits. According to Robert, it helps in weight loss by oxidising and burning fat, while also increasing metabolism. He adds that it is fantastic for the brain as well. As per research from Japan, the neuroscientist states, “Those who drink two cups of green tea or more a day, have significant reduction in their symptoms of dementia.” So EGCG is a multi-purpose supplement that also supports weight loss. Robert additionally suggests, “You could also drink green tea or my favorite is, you can have matcha. Matcha is approximately 10 times more beneficial for your brain than green tea.”

