Neuroscientist says ‘eat this immediately before meals to lose weight’; reveals surprising health benefits

A simple dietary tweak could help boost weight loss and improve overall health. Neuroscientist Robert W.B. Love shares in his September 14 Instagram post why eating a specific food right before meals may aid weight loss and offer surprising health benefits. Neuroscientist reveals what to eat before meals to boost weight loss and health. (Shutterstock)

Which food should you eat for weight loss

Robert explains in his post, "Eat this food immediately before a meal and this will reduce your blood sugar spikes. This can help prevent blood sugar spikes. It can reduce appetite and, bonus, it's even great for your brain."

He adds, “So the food I'm talking about is walnuts. Walnuts are rich in fibre. This helps fill up your gut, which is really good, and your gut bacteria love fibre. That's excellent for gut health.”

"Walnuts, the fibre in walnuts, will also help prevent blood sugar spikes by slowing down the absorption of food. You feel fuller, so you'll eat less at your meal, which can help with weight loss. And as a bonus, walnuts are great for your brain. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Your brain, outside of water, is made primarily of fat, so eating walnuts or other foods with a lot of healthy fat is really great for brain health," he concludes.

What science says

According to a study published in February 2020 in the journal Nutrients, regular walnut consumption may enhance memory and learning abilities, improve motor coordination, and boost overall physical activity. The study also found that walnuts could help reduce anxiety levels, indicating potential mood-stabilising benefits, making them a valuable addition to a brain-healthy diet.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.