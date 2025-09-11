Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience says this ‘1 simple habit’ can keep your brain young and sharp for years

Staying mentally sharp is one of the biggest health goals today. From remembering names to focusing at work, we all want a brain that feels agile and youthful, no matter our age. After treating countless patients over three decades, neurosurgeon Dr Prashant Katakol has discovered one powerful practice that truly helps preserve brain health. Neurosurgeon shares 3 daily habits to keep your brain young and engaged. (Freepik)

"After 33 years as a neurosurgeon, here's what I wish everyone knew about keeping the brain young. Small, daily habits make lifelong impact," Dr Prashant wrote in his September 5 Instagram post. (Also read: Neuroscientist says this drink is ‘10x better than coffee’ for your brain: 'It’s like green tea on steroids' )

Let's take a look at his recommendations:

How breathwork keeps brain young

He explians in his post, "After a lifetime in hospitals, I have retired to focus on keeping people healthy and happy. Habit number one, use it or lose it. Your brain thrives on challenges. So learn a new skill every day. Solve a puzzle or take a different route for your walk."

Dr. Prashant also stressed the power of breathwork. “Habit number two, breathe as though your life depends on it, for it does. I teach my patients a simple yogic breathing exercise: sit comfortably, focus between your eyebrows, inhale for 4 counts, hold for 4, and exhale for 4. Calming your mind makes it younger.”

Why is social connection vital for brain health

The third habit, he explained, is about connection. "Build your circle and not just your muscle. Isolation hurts the brain as much as bad food does. So call a friend, join a group, and keep laughing together. I thought medicine alone was the answer, now I don't think so."

For him, the prescription for a youthful brain comes down to three pillars: engaging the mind, regulating the breath, and nurturing relationships. "Everyday small steps to keep your mind engaged, your breathing under control, and your friendships alive are my prescriptions for a young brain," he concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.