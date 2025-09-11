Neurosurgeon says 'stroke is a leading cause of death in women': Knowing these signs could help before it’s too late

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in women worldwide, as per World Health Organisation. Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon, took to Instagram on September 9, and said that after years in neurosurgery, here is what he wished every woman knew about stroke: “Too many women don’t realise that their stroke symptoms can look different from men’s. And because of that, they’re often dismissed — even in the ER (emergency room).” Also read | Neurosurgeon explains how to recognise a brain stroke: Most common warning signs, symptoms and what to do immediately Brain stroke symptoms in women can be subtle and different from the classic signs. Here are some key signs to watch out for. (Freepik)

What is a stroke? A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving the brain of oxygen and nutrients. According to Dr Jagannathan, women can take proactive steps to protect their health and reduce their risk of stroke by being aware of the signs and risk factors for stroke.

‘High BP is one of the biggest hidden dangers’

According to Dr Jagannathan, here is what women need to know about stroke signs, symptoms, risks and hidden dangers:

⦿ Sudden weakness, speech problems, and vision changes are still the classic signs.

⦿ But women are also more likely to have subtle symptoms: fatigue, nausea, hiccups, chest pain, shortness of breath, or confusion.

⦿ Pregnancy, birth control, and hormone therapy can all increase stroke risk.

⦿ High blood pressure — especially during or after pregnancy — is one of the biggest hidden dangers.

‘Knowing these signs could protect them'

Dr Jagannathan said, “I’ve seen patients lose precious time because they brushed off these signs. By the time they reached the hospital, the damage was already permanent. Stroke is one of the leading killers of women — and yet it’s still under-recognised. Awareness isn’t optional. It’s lifesaving. Share this with the women in your life. Knowing these signs could protect them before it’s too late.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.