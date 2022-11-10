Diabetes: The right way to follow a low-carb diet for controlling blood sugar

Low-carb diets have been traditionally used as a treatment for diabetes and are effective in keeping your blood sugar levels in control. According to a study, people with type 2 diabetes who consumed a low carb diet for 6 months could manage their diabetes very well. Removing carbohydrates all together from the diet, however, could result in nutritional deficiency as carbs are needed by the body for energy and other important functions. So, instead of going just carb-free to manage your glucose levels, include healthy carbs in your diet for best results. (Also read: Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar that appear on skin)

"One method to lower blood sugar is to switch to a low-carb diet. The 95% of type 1 diabetic patients aim for 45–60 grammes of carbohydrates per meal. Depending on your level of activity and the medications you take, that figure could go up or down. But eating low-carb shouldn't mean not consuming any carbohydrates. Certain carbohydrate-rich meals also contain essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, all of which are important parts of a balanced diet," says Dt. Sheenam Narang, Dietitian & Founder of dietbysheenam.

Researchers discovered that compared to persons who consumed their regular food, those who followed a low-carb diet for six months experienced a larger decline in haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), a marker for blood glucose levels.

MISTAKES PEOPLE MAKE

In order to maintain a low-carb diet, you should consider both what you add to your diet and what you eliminate for the benefit of your health.

"When people become overly focused on limiting carbs, they run the risk of replacing those carbs with high-calorie fats, meals without sweetness, and additives, artificial sweeteners etc," says Narang.

WHAT YOU SHOULD EAT ON A LOW-CARB DIET

Meats, eggs, cheeses, nuts, seeds, and vegetables including olives, celery, carrots, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and tomatoes are examples of low-carb foods; avoid processed foods when following a balanced diet for diabetics, says the dietician.