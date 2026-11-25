When people think of sugar, they often associate it with foods that taste sweet, such as candies, desserts and sugary beverages. However, sugar can also be hidden in everyday foods that do not necessarily taste sweet, making it important to be mindful of what goes on the plate.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kalyan Kumar Gangopadhyay, endocrinologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, discusses the importance of identifying hidden sugars, monitoring carbohydrate intake and making informed dietary choices to manage diabetes effectively. (Also read: Diabetes warning signs: Doctors explain 7 early symptoms young adults should not ignore )

Hidden sugars in everyday Indian foods

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“Many everyday foods that are commonly consumed in Indian households may contain added sugars, even when they are not perceived as sweet. Cereals, flavoured yoghurts, biscuits, bread, ketchup, sauces and several ready-to-eat meals can contribute to overall sugar intake. Similarly, sweetened tea, packaged fruit juices, sherbets and homemade sugary beverages can add to daily sugar consumption,” says Dr Gangopadhyay.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from sugar, carbohydrates are another important factor to consider when planning a diabetes-friendly diet. Indian dietary staples such as white rice, white bread, rotis, parathas and potatoes contain carbohydrates that are broken down by the body into glucose, thereby influencing blood sugar levels. Why portion control matters when consuming carbohydrates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from sugar, carbohydrates are another important factor to consider when planning a diabetes-friendly diet. Indian dietary staples such as white rice, white bread, rotis, parathas and potatoes contain carbohydrates that are broken down by the body into glucose, thereby influencing blood sugar levels. Why portion control matters when consuming carbohydrates {{/usCountry}}

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“People living with diabetes do not necessarily need to eliminate rice, rotis or other carbohydrate-containing foods from their diets. What matters is understanding portion sizes, choosing appropriate food combinations and maintaining consistency in eating habits. The overall quantity and quality of carbohydrates consumed throughout the day play an important role in blood glucose management,” explains Dr Gangopadhyay.

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For diabetics, aligning insulin with food choices is crucial. Incorporating whole grains, proteins, and vegetables into meals can improve blood sugar control.

One practical way to identify hidden sugars is by carefully reading food labels. Ingredients such as sugar, syrups, fructose and other forms of added sweeteners should be checked before purchasing packaged foods. Choosing whole fruits instead of fruit juices is also advisable, as whole fruits provide dietary fibre and are generally more beneficial for blood glucose management.

Make mindful food choices and maintain meal consistency

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“Improving the quality of one’s diet involves including more vegetables, legumes and whole-grain cereals in everyday meals while limiting highly processed foods. These dietary choices can help improve overall nutritional intake and support better diabetes management,” he adds.

Meal timing and consistency are equally important. People with diabetes should avoid skipping meals or following highly restrictive diets without professional guidance. Carbohydrate intake should be distributed appropriately throughout the day, taking into account an individual’s blood glucose levels, prescribed medication, physical activity and lifestyle.

“Managing diabetes does not mean giving up all the foods one enjoys. It is about making informed food choices, practising portion control and maintaining consistency. Small, sustainable changes in everyday eating habits can make a meaningful difference to long-term blood sugar management,” concludes Dr Gangopadhyay.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.