From blurry vision and frequent headaches to persistent eye strain, here are 5 signs your eyes may need a check-up

Eye health can often be overlooked until a noticeable change in vision appears. However, some early signs can be subtle and may be mistaken for tiredness, excessive screen use or a busy routine. Recognising these changes can help people seek timely professional advice. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Richa Sharma, Devi Eye Hospital, Whitefield, shared signs that indicate the need for an eye check-up.

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1. Blurred or hazy vision

Blurred vision can affect everyday activities such as reading, driving or recognising faces. It may occur occasionally when the eyes are tired, but recurring changes should not be ignored.

Difficulty reading text clearly

Trouble seeing distant objects or road signs

Frequently needing to move a book or phone closer.

Vision that appears hazy or unclear

An eye examination can help determine whether the change is related to vision correction or another eye-related concern.

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An eye examination can help determine whether the change is related to vision correction or another eye-related concern.

2. Frequent headaches

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Richa, headaches after reading or spending long hours in front of a screen can sometimes be associated with vision problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Richa, headaches after reading or spending long hours in front of a screen can sometimes be associated with vision problems. {{/usCountry}}

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Headaches that occur after prolonged reading

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Discomfort after working on a computer or smartphone

Difficulty maintaining focus for long periods

Eye strain accompanying the headache

“An eye check-up can help identify whether an uncorrected vision problem may be contributing to the discomfort,” highlighted Dr Richa.

3. Dry, tired or strained eyes

Long periods of screen use can contribute to eye fatigue and dryness. Reduced blinking while concentrating on a screen can also make the eyes feel uncomfortable.

Dryness or a gritty sensation

Burning or irritation

Heavy or tired-feeling eyes

Difficulty keeping the eyes comfortable after screen use

If these symptoms occur frequently or interfere with daily activities, professional advice can help identify the possible cause.

4. Frequent squinting

Squinting can sometimes become an unconscious habit when the eyes are struggling to see clearly.

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Squinting to read signs or text from a distance

Difficulty seeing presentations or television clearly

Narrowing the eyes to improve focus

Increasing dependence on brighter light while reading

Frequent squinting can be a sign that vision has changed and may warrant an eye examination.

5. Changes in vision, especially at night

Changes in the way the eyes see can develop gradually and may initially go unnoticed.

Difficulty seeing clearly in low-light conditions

Increased sensitivity to bright light

Seeing spots or flashes

Taking longer to adjust when moving between bright and dark environments

A sudden increase in floaters

Dr Richa highlighted that sudden vision loss, flashes of light or a sudden increase in floaters should be evaluated promptly by an eye care professional.

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An eye check-up is not only about checking whether spectacles are needed.

Regular eye check-ups matter

An eye check-up is not only about checking whether spectacles are needed. It can also help assess overall eye health and identify changes that may not be obvious during everyday activities. Regular eye check-ups can be an important part of maintaining healthy vision, even when there are no noticeable symptoms. Persistent or unusual changes should not simply be dismissed as tiredness. Timely professional advice can help address vision concerns and support long-term eye health.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.