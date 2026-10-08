From blurry vision and frequent headaches to persistent eye strain, here are 5 signs your eyes may need a check-up

Eye health can often be overlooked until a noticeable change in vision appears. However, some early signs can be subtle and may be mistaken for tiredness, excessive screen use or a busy routine. Recognising these changes can help people seek timely professional advice. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Richa Sharma, Devi Eye Hospital, Whitefield, shared signs that indicate the need for an eye check-up.
Also read | Gurgaon ophthalmologist says watery eyes don’t always mean healthy eyes; dry eye disease could be the hidden cause
1. Blurred or hazy vision
Blurred vision can affect everyday activities such as reading, driving or recognising faces. It may occur occasionally when the eyes are tired, but recurring changes should not be ignored.
Difficulty reading text clearly
Trouble seeing distant objects or road signs
Frequently needing to move a book or phone closer.
Vision that appears hazy or unclear
An eye examination can help determine whether the change is related to vision correction or another eye-related concern.
2. Frequent headaches
According to Dr Richa, headaches after reading or spending long hours in front of a screen can sometimes be associated with vision problems.{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Richa, headaches after reading or spending long hours in front of a screen can sometimes be associated with vision problems.{{/usCountry}}
Headaches that occur after prolonged reading
Discomfort after working on a computer or smartphone
Difficulty maintaining focus for long periods
Eye strain accompanying the headache
“An eye check-up can help identify whether an uncorrected vision problem may be contributing to the discomfort,” highlighted Dr Richa.
3. Dry, tired or strained eyes
Long periods of screen use can contribute to eye fatigue and dryness. Reduced blinking while concentrating on a screen can also make the eyes feel uncomfortable.
Dryness or a gritty sensation
Burning or irritation
Heavy or tired-feeling eyes
Difficulty keeping the eyes comfortable after screen use
If these symptoms occur frequently or interfere with daily activities, professional advice can help identify the possible cause.
4. Frequent squinting
Squinting can sometimes become an unconscious habit when the eyes are struggling to see clearly.
Squinting to read signs or text from a distance
Difficulty seeing presentations or television clearly
Narrowing the eyes to improve focus
Increasing dependence on brighter light while reading
Frequent squinting can be a sign that vision has changed and may warrant an eye examination.
5. Changes in vision, especially at night
Changes in the way the eyes see can develop gradually and may initially go unnoticed.
Difficulty seeing clearly in low-light conditions
Increased sensitivity to bright light
Seeing spots or flashes
Taking longer to adjust when moving between bright and dark environments
A sudden increase in floaters
Dr Richa highlighted that sudden vision loss, flashes of light or a sudden increase in floaters should be evaluated promptly by an eye care professional.
Regular eye check-ups matter
An eye check-up is not only about checking whether spectacles are needed. It can also help assess overall eye health and identify changes that may not be obvious during everyday activities. Regular eye check-ups can be an important part of maintaining healthy vision, even when there are no noticeable symptoms. Persistent or unusual changes should not simply be dismissed as tiredness. Timely professional advice can help address vision concerns and support long-term eye health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.