More children wearing glasses? Ophthalmologist explains link between screen time and children’s eye health

A child rubbing their eyes after homework, sitting too close to a tablet or complaining that their eyes feel tired may seem like a small problem. But when screens occupy a large part of a child’s day, these symptoms deserve attention, believes ophthalmologist Dr Pradeep Gupta.

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“The concern is not simply the number of hours spent on a device. It is what prolonged near work, fewer breaks and less time outdoors may be doing to developing eyes,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.

With a growing number of children becoming dependent on corrective glasses, Dr Gupta explained the effects of long screen exposure on children’s eyes and shared what can be done about it.

The direct effect of screens on young eyes “Digital eye strain is increasingly being seen in children and adolescents who spend long periods looking at phones, tablets and computers,” noted Dr Gupta.

“Concentrating on a screen reduces the frequency of blinking, which can destabilise the tear film and contribute to dryness, irritation, watering, blurred vision and headaches,” he added.

The ophthalmologist cited a study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, which evaluated 462 schoolchildren and found that more than 90 percent reported symptoms of dry eye.

More importantly, children with more than three to three and a half hours of cumulative daily digital-device exposure had a significantly higher risk of dry eye, while every additional half-hour of computer use was associated with greater odds of moderate to severe symptoms.

“This does not mean that screens permanently damage the eyes,” stated Dr Gupta. “The problem is often the pattern of use: prolonged, uninterrupted near work, poor viewing distances, glare and inadequate breaks.”

Effects of screen time cutting into outdoor activities Dr Gupta believes that there is another aspect of children’s eye health that parents should not overlook, and that is the amount of time they spend outdoors.

“Myopia, or short-sightedness, is becoming increasingly common among children and adolescents,” he stated. “While it would be too simplistic to blame screens alone, several factors can influence the development of myopia, including genetics, prolonged near work, academic demands and limited outdoor exposure.”

The ophthalmologist pointed out that research has consistently shown that spending time outdoors can have a protective effect on children’s eyes.

“This makes outdoor play an important part of a child’s daily routine, particularly when screen use begins to take up time that would otherwise be spent playing, moving around and looking at objects at varying distances,” he noted.