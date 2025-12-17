'Could lead to blindness': Ophthalmologist warns people with severe myopia shouldn't lift too heavy weights

Retinal detachment, also known as a detached retina, is a serious eye condition that affects your vision and can lead to blindness if left untreated. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is generally caused by ageing, eye injury, or a family history. Pressure caused by weight lifting can cause a retinal tear or full-blown retinal detachment—a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery. (Freepik)

But did you know about the connection between retinal detachment or tear and weightlifting? According to Dr Sanskriti Ukey, an ophthalmologist, those who have high myopia or wear strong prescription glasses should be highly cautious while weight training because it can lead to severe injury.

Why should people with strong prescription glasses be wary while lifting weights?

On December 14, Dr Ukey shared a post highlighting how, in some instances, when a patient wearing glasses failed to follow her advice not to lift heavy weights, it resulted in retinal detachment.

She cautioned, “If you have a very strong glasses prescription (high myopia), this message is crucial for protecting your sight. ​Your high power means your eyeball is longer and thinner, making the delicate inner lining—the retina—stretched and extra fragile.”

Protect your sight

Giving an example of how people with high myopia can be at risk, Dr Ukey explained, “​When you lift heavy weights, you naturally hold your breath and strain. This creates an intense, sudden pressure spike that shoots straight to your head and eyes.”

For people with myopia, this poses a risk because that pressure acts like a powerful tug on the already weakened retinas.

​The result

Dr Ukey explained, “This pressure can cause a retinal tear or full-blown retinal detachment—a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery.” She further added, “A retinal detachment often means severe, permanent loss of vision.”

​"Is a moment of heavy lifting worth the risk of losing your central vision? The answer is NO. ​Your limit: Keep lifting below 10 pounds (about 4.5 kg)," Dr Ukey suggested.

Lastly, she mentioned, “​Safety first: Use carts, ask for help, or keep your mouth open and breathe out when lifting anything heavy to prevent that dangerous pressure spike. ​Prioritise your vision over your vanity.”

