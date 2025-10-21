Ophthalmologist shares 5 daily habits that are causing high myopia in children: ‘Poor posture to…’
The rise of myopia in children is linked to lifestyle choices rather than genetics, according to ophthalmologist Dr Chetan. He recommends outdoor activities.
Myopia is the medical term for nearsightedness. According to the Cleveland Clinic, in this condition, which is usually diagnosed before age 20, you can see objects that are near clearly but have difficulty seeing objects that are farther away.
Myopia and high myopia will show a significant increase in prevalence globally, affecting nearly 5 billion people and 1 billion people, respectively, by 2050, reports the International Myopia Institute.
Why is myopia increasing in kids today?
But why is there an increase in myopia (also known as minus power) cases in kids today? According to Dr Chetan, MS Ophthalmology (PGI Chandigarh) and consultant at ASG Eye Hospital, Noida, it’s not just because of the genes. In fact, their habits play a major role too.
Causes of an increase in myopia cases
According to the ophthalmologist, here are some major causes that have led to a high prevalence of myopia in kids:
- Too much screen time
- Reading/phones held too close
- Less outdoor play, more indoor gadgets
- Poor posture
- Dim lighting while studying
What is the solution?
According to the ophthalmologist, the solution to this problem is simple. He suggests, “Encourage outdoor activities, 20-20-20 rule for screens, and good reading habits. As ophthalmologists, we see progressive myopia daily — and small lifestyle changes can slow it down.”
What is the 20-20-20 rule? For the uninitiated, the 20-20-20 rule is a method to prevent eye strain from screens: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. This simple practice helps relax the eye muscles, reduce discomfort, and can help prevent symptoms like blurred vision and headaches associated with prolonged screen use.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
