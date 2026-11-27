A hair transplant is not merely a surgical exercise of relocating hair follicles from one part of the scalp to another. It is a sophisticated medical procedure that demands an understanding of hair follicle biology, embryogenesis, genetics and the progressive nature of androgenetic alopecia (pattern hair loss). It also requires comprehensive knowledge of human anatomy, facial proportions, tissue physiology, and the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of medications used to manage ongoing hair loss and during surgical intervention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pradeep Sethi, MD (AIIMS, New Delhi), professor of hair transplantation, co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences, shared critical considerations individuals must understand before making a decision about hair transplantation.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

​Also read | From facials to laser treatments: A bride's guide to choosing the right pre-wedding skincare procedures

1. Treating the hairline as a cosmetic boundary

A natural hairline is an intricate arrangement of follicular units, characterised by variations in density, angulation, direction, growth patterns, hair calibre and the depth at which follicles emerge from the skin. According to Dr Sethi, an excessively low or geometrically uniform hairline, designed without considering facial proportions, age and future hair-loss progression, can compromise naturalness. Hairline design is an art form founded upon a mastery of transplantation science, anatomy and facial aesthetics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An experienced surgeon understands that intelligently distributed grafts, rather than sheer numbers, can create the visual illusion of greater fullness.

2. Equating graft numbers with surgical excellence

{{^usCountry}} “Graft count alone is not an indicator of surgical success. Follicular units contain varying numbers of hair shafts and require strategic distribution across recipient areas,” said Dr Sethi. Density must be planned according to scalp characteristics, coverage requirements and available donor reserves. An experienced surgeon understands that intelligently distributed grafts, rather than sheer numbers, can create the visual illusion of greater fullness. 3. Neglecting donor area preservation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Graft count alone is not an indicator of surgical success. Follicular units contain varying numbers of hair shafts and require strategic distribution across recipient areas,” said Dr Sethi. Density must be planned according to scalp characteristics, coverage requirements and available donor reserves. An experienced surgeon understands that intelligently distributed grafts, rather than sheer numbers, can create the visual illusion of greater fullness. 3. Neglecting donor area preservation {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Sethi highlighted that the donor region is a finite biological resource. Its follicular density, hair calibre, miniaturisation and safe extraction capacity must be evaluated before surgery. Aggressive harvesting can cause visible depletion and compromise future restoration possibilities. An experienced treating doctor must develop a long-term blueprint that considers the individual's hair-loss trajectory and donor requirements throughout life.

4. Expecting immediate cosmetic density

Transplanted follicles undergo biological transitions governed by the anagen, catagen and telogen phases of the hair-growth cycle. Initial shedding is a recognised part of recovery, while subsequent growth and maturation occur progressively over several months. Patients must understand this biological timeline rather than be influenced by commercially promoted concepts such as 'long hair transplantation' that may create unrealistic expectations of immediate results.

5. Assuming transplantation eliminates future hair loss

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Sethi highlighted that Androgenetic alopecia is a genetically predisposed condition involving progressive follicular miniaturisation. Its biological programming is established early in life, while its clinical manifestations emerge progressively during adulthood. Transplantation redistributes relatively resistant follicles but does not eliminate the underlying susceptibility of existing native hair. Appropriate medical management and periodic assessment are therefore integral to long-term planning.

6. Choosing treatment based on commercial promises

“Attractive packages, discounted procedures and promotional transformations should never substitute medical due diligence. Patients must evaluate the treating doctor's qualifications, specialised experience and focused expertise in hair restoration, alongside surgical responsibilities, anaesthesia protocols, clinical standards and postoperative care,” said Dr Sethi. Specialisation and sustained engagement with a particular discipline are important considerations when evaluating medical expertise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Specialisation and sustained engagement with a particular discipline are important considerations when evaluating medical expertise.

7. Confusing hair restoration with hair transplantation

Hair transplantation is a surgical intervention; hair restoration is a much broader medical discipline. It encompasses understanding the causes of hair loss, preserving existing follicles, appropriate medical management, scalp health, surgical intervention when indicated and long-term monitoring. Not every individual experiencing hair loss necessarily requires transplantation. The decision must emerge from a comprehensive medical assessment rather than a predetermined surgical objective.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.