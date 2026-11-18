Air pollution does not always affect the lungs in ways that are immediately noticeable. For some people, the first signs may be a persistent dry cough or throat irritation. For others, it may appear as breathlessness, wheezing or a worsening of an existing respiratory condition. The concern is that these symptoms are often dismissed as seasonal allergies, a common cold or the usual discomfort associated with changing weather. From dry cough to wheezing: 5 warning signs that pollution is affecting your lungs (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"The effect is not always immediate. Fine particles in polluted air can enter the respiratory tract and cause irritation and inflammation. For people with asthma or other lung conditions, this exposure can make existing symptoms harder to control," Pulmonologist Dr Harish Verma, ShardaCare, Healthcity tells Health Shots.

A November 2025 study published in Scientific Reports examined particulate matter exposure in Delhi over five years, from 2019 to 2023. It reported that respiratory deposition of PM2.5 was up to 39% higher during evening commuting hours than in the morning. This is particularly relevant for people who spend considerable time travelling through congested parts of the city.

What are the first signs of lung problems? Certain symptoms can indicate that the lungs are reacting to this exposure:

1. A dry cough that keeps coming back During high pollution, airway irritation can trigger a dry cough that continues for days. It may be more noticeable after time spent outdoors or during the night. If there is no clear improvement, or the cough is affecting sleep, a medical examination can help identify the root cause.

2. Throat irritation that becomes routine A scratchy throat, burning sensation, and repeated throat clearing can accompany exposure to polluted air. People often respond by drinking more water or using lozenges, but these measures may only provide temporary relief. Persistent irritation needs to be assessed, particularly when it occurs with coughing.

3. Breathlessness during mundane activities Breathlessness while walking, climbing stairs or doing regular work may signal that the airways are affected. Pollution can aggravate airway inflammation and make breathing uncomfortable. The change can be more pronounced in people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Even those without a previous respiratory diagnosis may develop breathing complaints that need investigation.

4. Wheezing while breathing Wheezing is the whistling sound air makes as it passes through narrowed airways. Pollution can inflame and tighten the airways, especially in people with asthma or sensitive lungs. New or recurring wheezing should be assessed by a doctor, even if it only happens now and then.

5. Chest tightness and unusual fatigue Some people feel heaviness or tightness in the chest when pollution levels are high. Discomfort while breathing can also disturb sleep and leave a person unusually drained the next day. That said, chest pain shouldn’t automatically be blamed on pollution.

When should you see a doctor? How often the symptoms occur and whether they are getting worse matter most.