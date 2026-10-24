From fitness levels to recovery: Physiotherapist shares 5 tips for using AI to plan workouts

A customised workout plan is tailored to your individual needs and physiology. You can turn to AI for help creating one, but you should know exactly what to ask. Otherwise, you may end up with little more than a list of exercises. Checking your form, recognising fatigue, and knowing when you are ready to progress require closer attention.

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We asked Dr Simran Thapar (PT), assistant professor in the Department of Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy at K J Somaiya College of Physiotherapy, to share five tips to keep in mind before following an AI-generated workout plan.

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1. Consider your fitness level before you begin

AI can help you begin a structured workout routine, but the starting point should also be aligned with your current abilities.

She said, “AI-generated workout plans are generic, similar for everyone. AI does not consider your level of muscular strength, mobility, and endurance. Make sure you mention to AI your level of fitness, your failure point, or maximum limit before you push yourself to injury.”

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{{^usCountry}} This means you should not simply ask AI to suggest a workout routine. Include specific details in your prompts, especially about your current fitness level, to get a more relevant plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means you should not simply ask AI to suggest a workout routine. Include specific details in your prompts, especially about your current fitness level, to get a more relevant plan. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Ask for exercises in a graded form

The expert then advised assessing their fitness level, starting with exercises they can manage and gradually increasing the difficulty.

You do not need to begin core training with planks or anything extreme.

The expert elaborated, “An AI-generated exercise plan can give exercises ranging from a simple bridge to planks, all in one session; such strength gains in one day are not achievable. Exercises in a higher grade than your current level can cause recruitment of all global muscles, leading to higher chances of injuries. Ask for exercises in the lowest grade (beginner level) to the highest grade (advanced level).”

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You do not have to begin with hardcore exercises right away.

3. Know where you should feel the exercise working.

Each exercise targets particular muscles, so it helps to know where you should feel the effort. Dr Thapar explained that lunges work the glutes and quadriceps, while goblet squats also engage the quadriceps. The expert then added that AI can help suggest exercises and repetitions, but it cannot check in real time if you are working the intended muscles. When asking for a workout plan, ask which muscles each exercise targets and where you should feel the effort.

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4. Make recovery part of the routine

Following an AI-generated workout every day without enough rest can leave you exhausted, which is why Dr Thapar advised against pushing a session just to meet a daily workout goal set by AI. You can always ask for a lighter session or make time for rest instead of forcing yourself to stick to the original plan.

5. Reassess to progress

Dr Thapar cautioned, “Progress shouldn't be automatic just because a week has passed or an app says you're ready for the next level.”

This means you do not have to rush to lift heavier weights or do more repetitions simply to keep up with the plan. A professional can assess how the body responds, so a professional reassessment makes sure the progression is based on your performance, and not just a timeline.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.