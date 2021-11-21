Gabriella Demetriades' video of 'Pilates at home' is all the weekend fitness inspo we need

Gabriella Demetriades kickstarted her weekend with a dose of fitness. On Saturday, Gabriella shared an Instagram reel where she can be seen taking up multiple fitness routines with her fitness trainer Talia guiding her through the entire process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gabriella decided to serve a fresh dollop of fitness motivation for her fans on Instagram with a 26-minutes long Instagram reel where she can be seen performing several Pilates positions and also speaking of how they are done. This is Gabriella's version of performing "Pilates at home" and we are inspired to run to the gym this weekend.

In the video, Gabriella can be seen being guided by Pilates expert Talia who can also be seen performing the same exercises, coordinated by a video compilation. Gabriella and Talia started the day by standing and stretching their body from the waist to the down and then bending to stretch their body to a plank position and holding it for a while. Then they can be seen creating a pyramid with their body and going back to the plank position again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Gabriella Demetriades’ love for monochrome – In pics

In the later part of the video, Gabriella and Talia can be seen being in the same plank position and doing a variation of the mountain climbing exercise by bringing their one knee close to the chest and then stretching it back and upwards. Dressed in a black athleisure, Gabriella can be seen acing the exercises to perfection. "Pilates at home," wrote Gabriella. Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pilates, as performed by Gabriella and Talia in the video, come with multiple health benefits. They help in increasing the core strength of the body as multiple positions focus on the core muscles. It also helps in decreasing the back pain, and thereby developing the posture of the body. Pilates, if incorporated in the daily fitness routine, helps in enhancing body awareness and energy levels.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.