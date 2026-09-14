Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Dietitian Sumaiya shares healthy modak recipes that you can gorge on guilt-free

Indulging in sweets and other savories is a given during festivals like Ganesh Utsav. However, for people who are on the health wagon or suffering from conditions like Diabetes, indulging in sweets is not always an option. Given the health limitations, modifying the existing recipes and replacing sugary ingredients with healthier options is a good idea.

Can I eat Modak while losing weight?

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"We have picked two incredible, easy modak recipes for those who want to restrict their calorie intake but still enjoy the festive season," Ms Sumaiya A, Clinical Dietitian, CDE, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, tells Health Shots.

1. Healthy modak

This nutrition-dense modak is rich in protein, fiber, healthy fats, and essential nutrients from Oats, Almonds, Flaxseeds, dates, and nuts. They make a delicious, wholesome treat for special occasions.

Ingredients:

For the outer shell

1 cup oat flour (made by blending oats)

½ cup Almond flour or Peanut powder

2 tablespoons flaxseed meal

A pinch of salt

Water as needed

For the filling:

½ cup of pitted dates that have been soaked in warm water

½ cup mixed seeds (Pumpkin seeds, Sunflower seeds, Watermelon seeds)

½ teaspoon Cardamom powder

Cooking instructions:

For the outer shell, in a mixing bowl, combine Oat flour, Almond flour, Flaxseed meal, and a pinch of salt; gradually add water and knead until a smooth, pliable dough forms.

Let's rest for 10-15minutes

Drain the soaked Dates and blend them into a smooth paste for the filling. Add a little water if needed.

In a separate bowl, coarsely blend the seeds.

Mix the Date paste, coarsely blended seeds, and cardamom powder to make the filling.

To assemble the modak, take a small portion of the Oats-Almond/Peanut dough and flatten it in your palm into a small disc.

Place a spoonful of the prepared filling in the center of the disc.

Carefully fold the edges of the disc to form a modak shape, sealing it at the top. Ensure that it is sealed properly.

Repeat this process for all the dough portions; steam the modaks in a steamer for about 10-15mints until they become firm.

Let them cool slightly before serving.

2. Carrot modak

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These Modaks are also nutrient-dense and healthy, as carrots are high in vitamin A. Cooked carrots are even more nutrient-dense, support vision, have antioxidant properties, and are high in beta-carotene. Nuts like Almonds and Cashews ensure healthy fats, while milk and milk powder add protein and calcium. Best of all, they are healthy, easy to prepare, and take significantly less time.

Ingredients:

For the outer shell

Carrot – 1 cup

Milk – ½ cup

Milk powder – ½ cup

Jaggery – ¼ cup

Almonds (chopped)

Cashew powder (3 tbsp)

Cardamom powder – ¼ tspn

Ghee – 1tspn

For the filling: Chopped mixed nuts (Peanuts, pistachios, walnuts) - ¼ cup

Cooking instructions:

In a pan, add ghee. Once the ghee melts, add the grated Carrot and mix well.

Now add milk powder or milk and stir till the Carrot is completely cooked. Gradually add Cashew powder, chopped Almonds, Jaggery, and Cardamom powder. Ensure they are mixed properly.

Cook until the mixture gets dry. After that, let the mixture cool completely.

Take a modak mould, grease it with ghee, and add the mixture to the center. Ensure it is adequately sealed.

Remove from the mould and serve

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{{^usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.) {{/usCountry}}