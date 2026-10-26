Gastroenterologist says simple 10–15 minute walk after meals can improve digestion, ease bloating and gas

A short, gentle walk after meals may help ease everyday digestive discomfort, including bloating and gas. According to Dr Vishal Khurana, principal director and head of gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, this simple habit can support digestion without requiring special equipment or a major lifestyle change.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“In my clinic, I often tell patients that the simplest digestive habit is also the most underrated: a gentle 10-minute walk after meals,” says Dr Khurana in an interview with HT Lifestyle. (Also read: Fatty liver is not just about alcohol: Gastroenterologist explains the role of diabetes, belly fat and cholesterol )

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He explains that light movement may help the stomach empty faster and encourage gut movement, potentially reducing the feeling of heaviness after eating. Walking may also help trapped gas pass, offering relief from everyday bloating and indigestion.

How does walking after meals help digestion?

“The evidence is modest but consistent,” says Dr Khurana, pointing to a small ultrasound study by University Hospital of Heidelberg at Mannheim involving 10 healthy men in which walking after a meal reduced the stomach’s half-emptying time from approximately 123 minutes to 107 minutes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also refers to a small trial involving people with functional bloating, in which walking for 10 to 15 minutes after meals over four weeks was associated with reduced belching, gas and bloating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also refers to a small trial involving people with functional bloating, in which walking for 10 to 15 minutes after meals over four weeks was associated with reduced belching, gas and bloating. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, he cautions against viewing a post-meal walk as a cure for digestive problems. While it may help ease occasional discomfort, the benefits can vary from person to person.

A relaxed 10- to 15-minute walk after eating may help with occasional bloating, gas and indigestion.

Can walking after meals help with acid reflux?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Khurana explains that stomach emptying and acid reflux are related, but the benefits of walking should not be overstated.

“When the stomach empties on time, there is less for acid to push back up,” he says, noting that this is based on physiology and clinical experience rather than definitive evidence that walking treats gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

He adds that a gentle stroll is preferable to vigorous exercise immediately after eating, as intense activity may trigger reflux or discomfort in some people.

It is also advisable to avoid lying down for two to three hours after dinner, particularly for those prone to acid reflux.

How long should you walk after eating?

According to Dr Khurana, a relaxed walk of 10 to 15 minutes is a practical place to start. The aim is gentle movement rather than an intense workout.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His suggestions include:

Keep the pace comfortable: Choose an easy stroll instead of a brisk walk or strenuous exercise immediately after a heavy meal.

Choose an easy stroll instead of a brisk walk or strenuous exercise immediately after a heavy meal. Walk for 10–15 minutes: Start soon after eating, as your comfort allows.

Start soon after eating, as your comfort allows. Avoid lying down immediately after dinner: Ideally, wait two to three hours before going to bed.

Ideally, wait two to three hours before going to bed. Pay attention to persistent symptoms: Do not rely on walking alone if digestive problems continue.

Walk after eating may support stomach emptying and gut movement, potentially reducing everyday heaviness and bloating.

When should you consult a doctor?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although a short walk may help with occasional bloating and indigestion, persistent or concerning symptoms require medical attention.

Dr Khurana advises seeking medical evaluation for ongoing heartburn, difficulty swallowing, unexplained weight loss, vomiting or black stools. These symptoms should not be managed through lifestyle changes alone.

“This is one of the simplest things I tell patients, and one of the few they actually stick to, because it costs nothing and needs no equipment,” he says.

For everyday digestive discomfort, a gentle post-meal walk can be a useful habit to try. However, it should complement, not replace, medical advice and treatment when needed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}