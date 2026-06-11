Global Fatty Liver Day 2026: Gastroenterologist shares how everyday food choices can hurt the liver

The second Thursday of June is observed as Global Fatty Liver Day every year to raise awareness about the disease. This year, it is on June 11. Speaking with HT Lifestyle on the occasion, Dr Sushovan Baidya, consultant gastroenterologist at Kailash Hospital, Noida, shared how today's eating habits raise the risk of the disease and what can be done about it.

Regular consumption of processed food is bad for liver health. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 steps to reduce risk of pancreatic cancer

According to Dr Baidya, “Fatty liver disease is far more common than most people realise, and what makes it particularly tricky is that many who have it do not know. While genetics and certain medical conditions do play a role, the food choices made day to day are often the biggest contributors. And the habits causing the most damage are usually the ones that feel the most normal.”

Food choices that increase fatty liver disease risk

1. Processed foods

The major problem with modern eating habits is the high consumption of processed foods.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Chips, packaged snacks, fast food, and bakery items have become staples for a lot of people, and it is easy to see why,” noted the gastroenterologist. “They are quick, convenient and everywhere.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Chips, packaged snacks, fast food, and bakery items have become staples for a lot of people, and it is easy to see why,” noted the gastroenterologist. “They are quick, convenient and everywhere.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, processed foods are usually loaded with unhealthy fats, refined carbohydrates and excess calories. “Eaten regularly, they push the liver into a state where fat starts building up faster than it can be cleared, making it harder for the organ to do its job properly,” cautioned Dr Baidya. 2. Sugary drinks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, processed foods are usually loaded with unhealthy fats, refined carbohydrates and excess calories. “Eaten regularly, they push the liver into a state where fat starts building up faster than it can be cleared, making it harder for the organ to do its job properly,” cautioned Dr Baidya. 2. Sugary drinks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sugary drinks cause more damage to the liver than people think, according to Dr Baidya. While people often watch how much sugar goes into their tea or coffee, they often ignore the sugar concentration in soft drinks, packaged juices, or energy drinks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sugary drinks cause more damage to the liver than people think, according to Dr Baidya. While people often watch how much sugar goes into their tea or coffee, they often ignore the sugar concentration in soft drinks, packaged juices, or energy drinks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“These beverages are often packed with fructose, and the liver is the organ responsible for processing it. When there is too much coming in too often, it starts converting that excess into fat,” shared Dr Baidya. “The real concern is how effortlessly these drinks become a daily habit without anyone thinking twice about it.”

How to keep the liver healthy

The liver is remarkably good at bouncing back when given the right conditions. According to Dr Baidya, that involves a diet built around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and lean protein, which supports liver function meaningfully.

“Fibre helps regulate blood sugar and digestion. Cutting back on processed and sugary foods reduces the fat load the liver has to deal with. Regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight take things further,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Fatty liver rarely develops overnight. It builds slowly through years of small, repeated choices. The same logic works in reverse,” shared the gastroenterologist. “Choosing water over a sugary drink, eating balanced meals and being mindful of portions are not dramatic changes, but made consistently, they genuinely add up.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON