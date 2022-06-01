Global Running Day 2022: Ankita Konwar’s wish came gift-wrapped like this

Global Running Day 2022: Every year, Global running Day is celebrated on the first Wednesday of June. This year, the day will be celebrated on June 1. The significance of celebrating Global running Day is to urge people to stay fit, healthy and take on the year with fresh enthusiasm and a zeal for a better lifestyle. Global Running Day also urges people to take up running and aware them of the many benefits of the routine.

Ankita Konwar swears by running. Ankita, wife of TV personality, actor and model Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast like her husband and is often spotted engrossed in her running routine. Ankita and Milind keep setting couple fitness goals higher for us with snippets of her running schedule. From running in their vacations to taking up a quick run by the beach or in the streets of Mumbai, they keep giving us fresh fitness inspo to follow.

Ankita, on Global Running Day, shared her heartfelt gratitude to the routine and how it is made her life turn to the healthy route. Ankita shared a picture of herself caught in action in between a run and wrote, “There would never be enough words to express my gratitude to the universe for guiding me to become a runner. Running has literally saved me from a worrisome mind. Wishing you all a happy global running day.” Take a look at her Global Running Day wish here:

Running comes with many health benefits for the body. It helps in b=boosting the strength of bones and the muscles of the body. It also helps in burning mega calories and maintaining the weight. Incorporating running in the daily fitness routine helps in improving cardiovascular fitness and lowering risk of cancer and Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. It also helps in improving the sleeping pattern and relaxing the body.

