Home / Lifestyle / Health / Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study
health

Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study

After a UK study dubbed Recovery, another study in Britain to test gout medication colchicine as potential Covid-19 treatment
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)

A large British study looking into potential early-stage Covid-19 treatments will begin testing gout medication colchicine and has widened enrolment criteria for the arm of the trial, University of Oxford researchers said on Wednesday.

The anti-inflammatory drug is already being tested in another UK study dubbed RECOVERY, which is the world's largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gout covid-19 drug britain covid-19 oxford
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP