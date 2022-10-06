Green apple: Nutritionist shares amazing health benefits of the fruit

The highly nutritious, crunchy and juicy apples are loved by everyone. A storehouse of soluble fire, antioxidants, essential vitamins and polyphenols, apples can keep many diseases at bay from diabetes to digestive issues. While red apples are widely eaten and are more popular than green apples, the latter comes with its own set of advantages. Health experts say the difference between the two varieties are very slight but green apple may have little more fibre and less carbs and sugar as compared to red apples. On the other hand, red apples may have more anthocyanins found on their skin which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory advantages. (Also read: Traditional drinks to manage hot flashes)

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post talks about benefits of green apples and why you should add them to your diet.

"We are all familiar with the benefits that a common red apple offers. However, not very often do we get to hear the benefits of a green apple? Green apples additionally hold a lot of beauty and health benefits," writes Batra.

The nutritionist elaborates on the many benefits of green apples.

PROMOTES GUT HEALTH

Apples contain pectin, a type of fibre that acts as a prebiotic. This means it feeds your gut microbiota, which is the good bacteria in your gut.

LOWERS RISK OF DIABETES

Apples are loaded with soluble fibres, the key to blunting blood sugar swings. The high soluble fibre, pectin in apples, helps in controlling blood sugar levels in the body by transporting the sugar into the bloodstream at a slower rate. Quercetin’s anti-inflammatory effects may reduce insulin resistance, a big risk factor for the onset of diabetes.

NOURISHES SKIN

Owing to its dense vitamin content, green apple helps in maintaining your skin and has great whitening and nourishing effects on your complexion.

EXHIBITS ASTHMA SYMPTOMS

Phytochemicals and polyphenols are the chemicals that give apples its healing properties which can assist an individual recovering from asthma, breathing problems and improve the general functioning of the lungs.