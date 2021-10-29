Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Gul Panag’s gym diaries: The actor is ‘getting there’
health

Gul Panag’s gym diaries: The actor is ‘getting there’

Gul Panag’s gym diaries: The actor is ‘getting there’(Instagram/@gulpanag)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:33 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Gul Panag is a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her fans to take up fitness seriously. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and it shows on her.

On Friday, Gul treated her Instagram family to a set of pictures of herself, on her Instagram stories. When in the gym, Gul Panag works out in animal flow and the snippets are super motivating for us, as well.

For Friday, however, she only shared a few sneak peeks of how her fitness routine is a work in progress and she is in the process of “getting there.” Gul shared a few of the mirror selfies of herself in the gym setup. In one of the pictures, Gul can be seen posing with the dumbbells lined up in front of a mirror. “Leg day,” she wrote in the picture.

ALSO READ: Gul Panag ‘forgot the two important rules of fitness.’ Then, this happened…

In another picture, Gul can be seen sharing her progress of working on her leg muscles with a mirror selfie, with her back to the camera. “Getting there,” she wrote. Take a look:

Gul Panag’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures of herself from her fitness routine. A few days back, Gul shared a set of pictures of herself, clicked a year apart, and wrote about the two rules of fitness which she made the mistake of forgetting. “First picture is where I am. Second picture is where I want to be. The pictures are exactly a year apart. And proof of the fact that I forgot the two important rules of fitness,” read an excerpt of her post.

Leg workouts come with multiple health benefits. The exercises, performed on the leg day of the fitness routine, engage the major muscle groups of the body, thereby enhancing athletic performances and healthy movement patterns of the body. Leg workouts help in the development of a strong lower body, which further helps in prevention of injuries and chronic illness such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.

