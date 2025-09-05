Gynaecologist shares 5 tips to improve fertility, reveals if working night shifts can affect pregnancy

Working night shifts can disturb the natural circadian rhythm of the body, leading to hormonal disruption, which can affect a person during pregnancy, and also impact fertility. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yashica Gudesar, director and unit head, obstetrician and gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka said, “Irregular sleep patterns, stress, and lifestyle imbalance resulting from late working times may result in menstrual irregularities, decreased ovulation, and even pregnancy complications.” Also read | Gynaecologist shares 5 fertility tips doing more harm than good: 'Cook with coconut oil, have sex only during ovulation' Working night shifts can lead to hormonal disruption.(Unsplash)

However, with the right lifestyle choices, it is possible to boost fertility and overall well-being. Dr Gudesar shared what to do:

1. Prioritise quality sleep

Night shifts disrupt the natural sleep-wake cycle, which ultimately makes quality sleep harder to come by. At the very least, create a dark, quiet, comfortable resting environment during the day (look for blackout curtains, earplugs, or white noise). Quality sleep is essential for restoring hormonal balance and enhancing fertility.

2. Maintain a steady routine

A constant work and sleep schedule will help your body to acclimatize. Constant changes in shift timings can alter menstrual cycles and ovulation patterns, staying in a steady routine helps to promote reproductive health.

Fertility chances can be improved with better nutrition.(Shutterstock)

3. Focus on nutrition and hydration

A balanced diet is an important factor in fertility. Try to eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains and remain well hydrated. Limiting caffeine and processed foods are also helpful to avoid unwanted shifts in hormonal levels and to support the overall success of pregnancy. Also read | Fertility after 30: Best foods, diet plan and lifestyle tips for a smooth pregnancy

4. Manage stress effectively

Working nights can increase stress which has a negative effect on reproductive health. Introduce relaxation techniques, such as meditation, deep breathing, yoga or light exercise. This can help with emotional equilibrium and reduce the rollercoaster of hormones.

5. Seek medical guidance when needed

If it takes longer than expected to conceive, consider seeking assistance from a fertility specialist. These professionals can help find the underlying problems and offer the proper workarounds to make the chances of getting pregnant happen. Also read | Stress to sperm count: Doctor shares everyday habits hurting your fertility, lifestyle changes that can help

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.