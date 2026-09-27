Had high BP during pregnancy? Doctor reveals what it could mean for your heart years later

Pregnancy is a challenging period, as the body undergoes many changes to accommodate the growing foetus. But years later, it may feel like a distant chapter, with only the happier moments standing out in your memory. Yet some details of your pregnancy remain relevant to your health years later, especially your heart health.ALSO READ: Pregnancy skin changes: Dermatologist shares 7 common signs that usually fade and 3 that need medical attention

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Dr Shweta Mendiratta, director and unit head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Yatharth Hospital, Faridabad, revealed why pregnancy complications can offer clues about future heart health, from high blood pressure to gestational diabetes.

How can pregnancy complications reveal future heart risks?

High blood pressure during pregnancy is a cause for alarm.

During pregnancy, the heart and blood vessels work harder to support the growing baby.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Mendiratta said, “For some women, complications during this time can reveal a tendency towards problems such as high blood pressure or metabolic disturbances that may become more apparent later in life. Research has linked conditions including pre-eclampsia, gestational hypertension and gestational diabetes with a higher risk of cardiovascular problems in the future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Mendiratta said, “For some women, complications during this time can reveal a tendency towards problems such as high blood pressure or metabolic disturbances that may become more apparent later in life. Research has linked conditions including pre-eclampsia, gestational hypertension and gestational diabetes with a higher risk of cardiovascular problems in the future.” {{/usCountry}}

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The gynaecologist also gave a few examples to explain the link between pregnancy complications and cardiovascular health. For instance, a woman who develops high blood pressure during pregnancy at 30 may see her readings return to normal after delivery. If she feels well, she may not think about that episode again. But if she develops persistent high blood pressure at 40 or 45, her pregnancy history becomes an important detail to share with her doctor.“According to the American Heart Association, women who have experienced hypertensive disorders during pregnancy have a two- to four-fold greater risk of developing chronic hypertension 10–20 years or later after delivery," she mentioned.

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Similarly, blood sugar levels may also return to normal after a pregnancy affected by gestational diabetes, but the doctor cautioned that the episode can still indicate an increased future risk of diabetes and cardiovascular health.

Does this mean every woman who has had a complicated pregnancy will develop heart disease?

The doctor clarified that having a complicated pregnancy does not mean a woman will inevitably develop heart disease.

What should women keep track of after pregnancy?

Dr Mendiratta advised women with a history of pre-eclampsia, gestational hypertension or gestational diabetes to continue monitoring their health, even if they feel well after childbirth. Her recommendations include:

Keep track of blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and weight through regular health checks. Stay physically active, follow a balanced diet, get adequate sleep and avoid tobacco. Share any history of pregnancy complications with doctors, even if the pregnancy was many years ago.

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The doctor also highlighted how a mother's health can take a back seat as she focuses on her baby. Sometimes, without obvious symptoms, years may fly by, without any proper health check.

“As gynaecologists, we should therefore look at pregnancy as more than a nine-month event. It can provide valuable information about a woman's health trajectory. The baby may be 10, 20 or even 30 years older now. But the health clues from that pregnancy should not be forgotten,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.