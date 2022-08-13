Hair Care: 7 oils you must incorporate into your hair care routine

Oils are a fantastic way to nourish your scalp and hair. Oils are used for a variety of therapeutic and cosmetic purposes for ages. You can achieve stronger, thicker, and healthier hair by including two or more oils in your haircare regimen. Oils are a fantastic substance to use in your hair care routine. It might be the answer to your hair problems and make your hair seem better than before. Your preferred hair oil, or even two or three, might truly make a difference and transform your everyday hair care regimen into something super-effective and exceptional. (Also read: Hair care: Hair oiling mistakes that can lead to excessive hair fall )

According to Frances Atulomah, Healthy Hair Coach and Influencer, hair oils are perfect companion of healthy hair and she suggested 7 oils that you must incorporate into your hair care routine to get beautiful and nourished hair.

1. Avocado oil

There are several advantages of avocado oil for hair. Both dandruff and breakage are lessened by it. It promotes hair growth and strengthens hair. Excellent for the health of the scalp.

2. Rosemary oil

Rosemary oils is a great stimulator for hair growth. It is also very useful in preventing premature greying. It helps with dandruff and improves blood circulation on the scalp. It also helps in thickening of hair.

3. Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil helps in nourishing the hair and scalp. It strengthens the hair and promotes hair growth and thickness. It also helps with dandruff and soothes the scalp.

4. Almond oil

Almond oil is a great protector against hair loss. It strengthens and repairs the hair. It is a great promoter of hair growth and helps in softening and conditioning the hair. Soothes itching and flaking scalp are some of the other benefits of Almond oil.

5. Castor oil

Castor oil helps in maintaining the scalp moisture level. It increases blood circulation on the scalp which promotes healthier hair. Castor oil also boosts hair growth and increases hair thickness.

6. Coconut oil

Coconut oil helps in nourishing the hair. It protects the hair from damage. Strengthens the hair and prevents breakage. It combats dandruff and conditions the hair.

7. Olive oil

In addition to numerous advantages for cooking, it also has numerous advantages for hair. It improves hair growth and fights dandruff. The hair is fed and moisturised by it. It calms the scalp and makes the hair shaft stronger.

