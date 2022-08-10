Hair care: Hair oiling mistakes that can lead to excessive hair fall

Many people have used hair oiling as a traditional cure for enhanced hair health. However, the method and the oil are important in ensuring healthy hair maintenance. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Suvina Attavari, Certified Dermatologist and Hair Specialist, shared, "Oiling has been drilled into our minds for ages, A granny’s one-stop solution to hair fall and greying. But this is far from true, the molecular weight of oil is too big for it to penetrate the scalp and it doesn't help much in terms of hair growth or scalp health. Oiling may increase the growth of Malassezia causing dandruff leading to scalp inflammation which may lead to hair fall. Oiling also may clog the scalp follicles causing scalp pimples and scarring alopecia." (Also read: Expert shares effective remedies for hair fall)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, she also suggested hair oiling mistakes that one should keep in mind to avoid excessive hair fall.

1. Vigorously massaging

Rigorous oil massages can lead to friction between the hair strands and lead easy breakage. Massaging your scalp for a long time at a stretch can break or weaken your strands. A gentle 5 minutes scalp message post oiling is sufficient for healthy hair & scalp.

2. Wearing tight hairstyles

The habit of tying the hair tight in a bun or a plait after oiling can weaken the roots and cause a significant amount of damage including hair loss. It can also lead to traction alopecia in the long run. Hair is at its most fragile when it is oiled. The pressure from tying it up can easily damage your strands. If you are not careful enough, it can also cause split ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Applying too much oil

When first starting with oils, it is better to use too little and work your way up than to overload your already overloaded scalp with more oil and keep it overnight. This means you will have to use extra shampoo to wash off the excess oil which can strip away your hair's natural oils. Finding a balance that works for you personally is essential. For oily hair, mostly 2/3 hours are recommended, and people with dry hair can do it overnight. Also, avoid applying oil to wet hair as it can clog your pores.

4. Applying cold oil.

Always prefer applying warm oil as it is more effective and penetrates into your hair and scalp faster. Warm oil increases blood flow in the scalp, which may help promote healthier hair. It also helps in nourishing and enhancing hair follicles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Keeping oil overnight

The moment your hair is left to soak in oil for more than 12 hours, your scalp collects dirt and mixes with your scalp's natural oil. Leaving oil on your hair overnight can make it greasy and sticky, and it will also attract dust from your pillow and bed. As a result, it can lead to hair loss and other hair problems.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter.