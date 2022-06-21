Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Rakul Preet Singh shares favourite yoga pose and Pranayama in video, read benefits

International Day of Yoga 2022: Rakul Preet Singh kickstarted the celebrations of International Yoga Day with her trainer Anshuka Parwani, also known for training Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. Rakul and Anshuka got together for a fun Q and A session in which Rakul revealed her favourite yoga asana and Pranayama. The actor also shared what yoga means to her and a message for her followers to motivate them to hit the yoga mat today. Scroll ahead to watch Rakul's videos and find out the benefits of her two favourite asanas.

On Tuesday, Anshuka and Rakul took to Instagram to post a video in which the fitness coach asked a few yoga-related questions from the actor. Anshuka captioned the video, "A fun Yoga Q and A with this beautiful Yogini Rakul Preet Singh to start International Day of Yoga the right way. Happy International Day of Yoga to you all." (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh nails aerial yoga with Knee Hook Inversions)

The video begins with Anshuka asking Rakul to share her favourite yoga asana. The Runway 34 actor revealed that she loves doing the Shoulder Stand or Sarvangasana. Next, Rakul shared her favourite Pranayama is Kapalabhati. When asked to name one benefit, she added, "It is supposed to detox your body because it churns all your abdominal muscles."

Rakul also talked about what her practice means to her and how she feels post-yoga practice sessions. "My sanity," she answered for the first question and "Aligned," for the second. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh in dreamy silk lehenga and bralette promotes Runway 34, Jackky Bhagnani showers love: See pics)

In the end, Rakul said that she liked doing mat yoga and fly fit exercises and gave a message to all her followers who follow her yoga journey. Rakul said, "I would just like to tell everyone that yoga is not just a practice, it is a way of life. Trust me, I wasn't a yoga person for several years, but once you start practising yoga, it just changes your outlook towards everything in life. Towards your stress, the way you deal with situations and also the way you feel internally." She further motivated her followers to practise yoga and include it in their daily routine.

Shoulder Stand or Sarvangasana Benefits:

Shoulder Stand or Sarvangasana helps deal with hypertension, reduces high blood pressure, stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands, boosts brain functions, strengthens arms and shoulders, boosts blood circulation, nourishes the brain with more blood, keeps the spine flexible and brings relief during constipation.

Kapalabhati Benefits:

Kapalabhati increases metabolism, aids in weight loss, enhances lung capacity, stimulates abdominal organs, improves blood circulation, adds radiance to the face, energizes the nervous system, rejuvenates brain cells, and calms the mind.

Meanwhile, International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.