Rakul Preet Singh nails aerial yoga with Knee Hook Inversions

Rakul Preet Singh is our fitness icon. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym or her yoga studio, working out on herself. Rakul Preet swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and the snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile are proof of the same. Rakul Preet believes in focusing her dedication and energy to her fitness routine – the actor also keeps sharing the glimpses of her workout diaries on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her Instagram family to start taking their workout routines seriously.

Rakul Preet is trained by yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani. Anshuka is known for training several Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. Anshuka shared a short video of Rakul Preet nailing aerial yoga on her Instagram profile and it is making us swoon at the actor’s level of fitness and flexibility. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen acing the inversion routine by hanging her body with the help of her legs hooked to the aerial yoga belt. Then she can be seen performing the Knee Hook Inversion by bending her one leg from her knee and holding the foot with her one hand.

Anshuka shared her amazement at Rakul Preet’s perfect yoga position with these words - “Rakul Preet flying fit. Because perspective is everything - even in yoga and fly fit.” Take a look at Rakul Preet’s fitness routine here:

Aerial yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in enhancing the breathing and reducing back pain issues. It also helps in burning mega calories and improving the flexibility of the body. Inversions, on the other hand, helps in increasing body awareness and reducing fatigue. It also helps in increasing oxygen and nutrient uptake by the cells and releasing dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin – this further helps in elevating the mood.