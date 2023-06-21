Happy Yoga Day 2023: What yoga means to Malaika Arora; Shilpa Shetty practises yoga asanas by the sea: Watch

Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty are the OG yoga enthusiasts of Bollywood. The two divas dedicate their inspiring fitness levels to yoga and often share snippets of themselves practising yoga asanas. Today, Malaika and Shilpa posted videos to celebrate International Yoga Day. While Malaika shared what yoga means to her, Shilpa posted a video of herself doing yoga poses by the sea and encouraging people to include the ancient tradition into their lives.

What yoga means to Malaika Arora

Happy Yoga Day 2023: How Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty celebrated Yoga Day. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora posted a video featuring snippets of herself practising various yoga asanas with the caption, "This is my point of view. What is yours? Happy International Day of Yoga!." As the video progresses, Malaika shares what yoga means from her POV [point of view]. The text on the video reads, "POV: Yoga is, quieting the mind, calming the nerves, accepting yourself, developing strength, growth and love. Happy International Day of Yoga." Check it out below.

Shilpa Shetty practises yoga on the beach

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty's video shows her standing on a wall by the beach while practising Vrikshasana and Natrajasana. "A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within...Make yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person. Wishing everyone a Happy & Healthy Yoga Day. Atmanamaste," Shilpa captioned the post. Watch it below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Shilpa saying, "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu. This yog mantra is a prayer for all beings everywhere to be happy and free. I pray the thoughts, words and actions of my own life contribute towards that happiness and freedom for all. This Yoga Day, I encourage each and every one of you to make yoga and meditation a part of your lives. Only to help you lead better, healthier and happier lives. Swast raho mast raho, Atmanamaste."

How are you celebrating International Yoga Day?